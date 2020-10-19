Sinn Fein accused of using partition to its advantage over £1.5m donation

Sinn Fein has been accused of “using partition to its own advantage” after the £1.5m donation it received from William E Hampton’s will was registered by the party’s Northern Ireland branch.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald told Ireland’s Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) that it had no authority to scrutinise any donation made to the party north of the border as Sinn Fein operates on a “six and 26 county basis”.

The Irish Times reported that Sipo wrote to Sinn Fein last year seeking clarity of the will.

The donation by Mr Hampton was the largest ever received by a party on the island of Ireland.

When he died in January 2018, he left an estate of almost £2.6m.

As part of his instructions, which the 82-year-old wrote in 1997 while living in a mobile home in Ireland, £1,000 was each given to former Labour MP Dennis Skinner and Private Eye investigative journalist Paul Halloran.

Another £6,000 was donated to two English residents.

The remainder of his estate, which included assets in Ireland, England, Singapore and New Zealand, was handed to the executors and trustees of his will - Joe Cahill and Dessie Mackin - for Sinn Fein.

At the time Mr Cahill and Mr Mackin were the party’s national treasurers.

Mr Hampton was of “no fixed abode” when he bequeathed the money and it was instructed in his will that the donation to Sinn Fein was to be used to cover election expenses, to fund party offices and advice centres, and to aid republican prisoners and their families both in Ireland and Britain.

His donation was made public in August 2019 by the Electoral Commission.

Responding to Sipo, Ms McDonald wrote: “The donation you refer to was not offered to, or accepted by, the Sinn Fein party in the 26 county jurisdiction.”

The donation was received by “the Sinn Fein party registered in the six counties, with the British Electoral Commission”.

William Hampton

She added that Sinn Fein in the “26 counties” would continue to adhere to the regulations in the 1997 Electoral Act.

In the Republic, the maximum donation that can be revived by a party is €2,500 but there is no such limit in the UK.

The Labour Party’s finance spokesman Ged Nash said that Sinn Fein was an anti-partition party “using partition to its own advantage” in order to hold money on one side of the border to avoid scrutiny on the other side.