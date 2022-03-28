Sinn Fein accuses British government of ‘serious breach’ of agreement over Irish Language Act

New legislation was a commitment in New Decade, New Approach and in the restoration of government following Arlene Foster’s resignation

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill said the British government should honour its obligation to implement an Irish Language Act.

Sinn Fein has accused the Conservative Party of a breaking an agreement over the implementation of an Irish Language Act.

The promise by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis led to restoration of Stormont Assembly following the resignation of former first minister Arlene Foster.

Speaking at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said he had hoped it would have been done before the Assembly election.

Mr Lewis said he did not think it would be right to introduce legislation during an election period.

“It does need careful preparation and planning for introduction,” he told MPs.

Mr Lewis said the names of the commissioners have not yet been “fully resolved”.

“I’m much keener to… have to the parties agree on what the final names would be before we legislate, because we can’t legislate for a commissioner that doesn’t have a name,” he said.

“But we are committed to getting this done. I absolutely understand the importance of this for people in Northern Ireland.”

Sinn Fein Vice President, Michelle O’Neill said Brandon Lewis “agreed and promised” to deliver on the commitment of an Irish language Act with accelerated passage by October 2021.

“That date passed without delivery or any credible defence from Brandon Lewis.

“If Acht Gaeilge remains undelivered it represents a serious breach of yet another agreement by this Tory Government,” she added.

“However, they underestimate the determination of the Irish speaking community and the momentum behind the campaign for the official status of the language to be recognised by the state and rights enshrined in law which certainly will not go away, but become stronger.

“There is an onus also on the Irish government to stand up decisively for the rights of Irish language speakers, and to the British government who must honour its obligations under the political agreements they have made.”

Commenting on Twitter, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Pretty foolish to trust them in the first place to be honest.”

The commitment was previously stated in New Decade New Approach which all parties agreed to when the NI Executive collapsed between 2017-2020.

In that document, signed up to by all Executive parties, it said: “The parties affirm the need to respect the freedom of all persons in Northern Ireland to choose, affirm, maintain and develop their national and cultural identity."

It added: “And to celebrate and express that identity in a manner which takes into account the sensitivities of those with different national or cultural identities and respects the rule of law.”

The framework would include An Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote cultural pluralism and respect for diversity.

Moreover, legislation was supposed to create a Commissioner to recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland and a Commissioner to enhance and develop the language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots / Ulster British tradition.

This legislation - including establishing the Office and both Commissioners - would be established as new dedicated parts of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, which implements the Good Friday Agreement.