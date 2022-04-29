Sinn Fein ahead of DUP according to latest Survation opinion poll

The poll carried out by Survation for Good Morning Britain puts Sinn Fein on 22.2% with the DUP following closely behind on 20.2%. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The DUP and Sinn Fein are neck-and-neck with less than a week to go before the Assembly Election, according to a new poll on Friday.

The poll carried out by Survation for Good Morning Britain puts Sinn Fein on 22.2% with the DUP following closely behind on 20.2%.

The Alliance Party are predicted to come third with 14.1% of the vote, with the SDLP at 13.3% and the Ulster Unionist Party on 10.9%.

According to the poll, the TUV are sitting at 6.5% ahead of Thursday May 5 when voters will head to the ballot box and People before Profit are predicted to take 3.2% of the vote.

The poll by Survation – which has a margin of error of 4.32% - means even though Sinn Fein look set to take the First Minister position at Stormont, there is still a chance the DUP could emerge as the largest overall party.

It’s the second poll which puts Sinn Fein in the lead in the run-up to the election, after a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph showed support for the party remains at 26%, with the DUP up one percentage point to 20%.

Earlier on Friday both the DUP and TUV shrugged off the predictions made by pollsters, with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claiming his party will come out on top.

"I think the polls are not reflective of what I find on the doors in Northern Ireland," he said.

"As we're going around, there is strong support for the DUP. Most unionists recognise that the DUP is the only unionist party that can win. They don't want to see Sinn Fein winning and taking forward their divisive border poll agenda.”