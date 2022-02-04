Sinn Fein and DUP accused of ‘sham fight’ over decision to light Belfast City Hall for NI Centenary

The Green Party has accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of creating a “sham fight” over illuminating Belfast City Hall red, white and blue to mark Northern Ireland’s Centenary.

DUP councillors hoped to illuminate the landmark building in October using an informal majority agreement of party groups leaders.

However, Sinn Fein used the ‘call-in’ process which can stop a council decision if 15% of councillors believe it was not properly reached or would adversely affect a section of the community.

Legal advice undertaken by Belfast City Council backed Sinn Fein’s call-in, deciding the council’s usual decision-making process of referring to a committee was not used.

It was also highlighted that the decade of centenaries programme had already been agreed.

Green councillor Mal O’Hara accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of electioneering during Tuesday’s full monthly council meeting.

He said Sinn Fein and DUP were rather “in cahoots” in decisions regarding the city’s purse strings.

“We’ve had the holy triumvirate of flags, bonfires and centenaries – it feels people are quite happy to re-entrench back to familiar phrases and slogans and take us backwards,” said Mr O’Hara.

“Unfortunately the citizens of this city want us to be addressing the serious issues across this city, and while constitutional identity politics are important, it is frustrating that they are the focus of everything we do at this council.

“It feels like a bit of a sham fight, for some to differentiate themselves in advance of an election.

“We all know if you look at voting records across this council, the two largest parties [Sinn Fein and the DUP] regularly are in cahoots and vote together, particularly when it comes to money.”

Mr O’Hara said Sinn Fein and the DUP were “rehashing well-worn, well trodden diatribes and soundbites, that we’re all very familiar with and could rehearse in our sleep”.

Earlier in the council meeting, DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said Sinn Fein was “motivated” to use the call-in procedure “by their intolerance of all things British”.

Alliance councillor Michael Long labelled the call-in as “petty” and “pathetic”.

“It is disappointing there is so little tolerance of those who have a unionist background or tradition in the city,” he said.

“It is interesting that on a number of occasions we have had the flag or colours of other countries, including Poland and Canada, in the last year and a half, from requests I have made, so it seems quite strange you cannot have any kind of commemoration of the centenary.”

Sinn Fein’s Ciaran Beattie replied: “Michael makes a point in terms of other countries and their flags being flown across Belfast City Hall.

“There is one that isn’t, and that is the flag of Ireland, which represents more than half the people of this city.”

Mr Beattie added that the call-in process was to provide “transparency” as the decision to light City Hall was not done in committee.

The council has since stated a report will be brought back to elected members to agree a process around taking urgent, time-bound decisions, after an Alliance Party proposal was agreed.