Sinn Féin blames Covid for failure to declare €7,000 Irish election expense paid to British firm

Mary Lou McDonald’s party ‘accidentally omitted’ cost until two years after campaign

Sinn Féin failed to declare a payment to a British firm in its official returns on spending in the last general election in the Republic of Ireland.

The party has criticised Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe for not declaring more than €1,100 (£975) worth of election campaign costs. But Mary Lou McDonald’s party “accidentally omitted” the €7,000 (£6,205) cost of a well-publicised poll, carried out by a London-based firm in the closing days of the campaign.

The party had to make an amended statement to the State ethics watchdog to include the payment two years after the election.

Three days before the 2020 general election, Sinn Féin figures, including housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, shared the results of the poll publicly, showing the party leading the field. “New poll conducted by Survation on behalf of Sinn Féin,” he posted on Twitter.

The UK company Survation also publicised the results of the poll, saying it had conducted an online poll of 1,074 people aged over 18 living in the Republic of Ireland on their general election voting intention, “on behalf of Sinn Féin”.

Sinn Féin had to declare any election spending within two months of polling day. The party did not include the cost of the Survation poll in its statutory returns to the Standards In Public Office Commission (Sipo). Instead the party submitted an amended election expenses statement in January 2022, almost two years after the general election.

The party says the payment was not included due to staff working from home during Covid-19.

“When submitting returns to Sipo, one invoice was accidentally omitted; due to staff working remotely as a result of public health restrictions. When this came to our attention, the statement was immediately amended and the invoice sent to them. Sinn Féin were well within the spending limits laid down for the 2020 general election,” a Sinn Féin spokesperson said.

The party did not say how the matter came to its attention. Election expenses statements and statutory declaration forms had to be submitted by political parties by April 4, 2020. Sinn Féin declared the €7,000 (£6,205) payment on January 11, 2022. The general election took place on February 8, 2020.

Mr Donohoe is under pressure to provide further clarity around the declaration of expenses and donations during his 2016 general election campaign.

Sipo is now investigating Mr Donohoe’s election spending statement following a complaint. But Sinn Féin enterprise spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said she wanted to know why he had not amended his statement of expenses earlier.

Ms O’Reilly said it was baffling that a donation providing work would be made in the teeth of an election campaign and was not considered an election expense. She dismissed the idea of omissions being excusable as the spending is declared after the election, not during the campaign.

“The forms aren’t filled out in the heat of an election campaign – they are filled out afterwards. And I would still have the question as to if that is credible and I don’t believe it is, because, as I said, afterwards is when the forms are filled out,” she said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Donohoe says he did not know that a friend and businessman paid individuals to put up Fine Gael campaign posters during the 2016 general election. The minister admitted benefiting from work done during the campaign on behalf of Michael Stone, who owns engineering firm the Designer Group.

Mr Donohoe says it was a donation to the Fine Gael organisation in his Dublin Central constituency and within declarable limits. He said Mr Stone paid six people €1,100 (£975) to hang posters during the election campaign and take them down after the vote. He also confirmed a Designer Group company van was used. Mr Donohoe said an allegation was made in 2017 about the use of a commercial van and he conceded he should have made a declaration for around €140 (£124) for it.