Sinn Fein calls for ‘immediate’ preparations for Irish unity in wake of LucidTalk poll result

A Sinn Féin MP has called on the Irish Government to start planning for unity by creating a citizens’ assembly.

John Finucane said his party will begin a “people’s conversation” in October as he welcomed the publication of a LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph which he felt showed “growing support” for reunification.

It comes after the poll revealed just under half of people support Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom.

The survey found that 48% of those asked wished to see the Union maintained.

It also showed 41% wished to see Northern Ireland unite with the Republic while 11% said they were undecided.

The result for remaining part of the UK is down just one percentage point since the same question was put this time last year.

“Yet another poll shows growing support for Irish unity across the island, particularly among young people,” said Mr Finucane.

“The reality is that conversation on the constitutional future of our island is to the fore of political discourse like never before.

“Planning and preparation must start now.”

Mr Finucane said the results show that there is a need for the government in the Republic to start planning.

“The Irish government should lead those preparations by immediately establishing a Citizens’ Assembly on Irish unity to help shape the new Ireland,” he said.

“Sinn Féin will begin a people’s conversation from October. We want to hear from everybody on their views on the future.

“The onus is on the Irish government to prepare for referendums and reunification without any more delays.”

The poll also revealed 69% of respondents from the nationalist and republican community backed Michelle O’Neill’s position that “violent resistance to British rule during the Troubles” was the only option.

Just 25% disagreed.

Three-quarters of young voters supported her statement.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster on Monday, TUV leader Jim Allister described the results as “chilling”.

“I hope it isn’t true,” he told The Nolan Show.

Mr Allister added “it is extremely chilling to think that seven out of 10 Nationalist people that you rub shoulders with everyday” actually think that way.

He expressed concerns that people have shifted away from believing “that murder is murder to now think murder is justified” and “totally lost their moral compass”.

The North Antrim representative said the results show the “success of revisionism that Sinn Fein and others have led” and branded it perverse.

Meanwhile, UUP leader Doug Beattie told BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback that Unionism is struggling to grow.

"Two thirds of all voters are Unionist – we need to go out and find out why are you not voting,” he said.

Mr Beattie described the proportion of young people in favour of unity as “worrying” and said the focus of Unionist politicians should be on the economy.

"If there are 18 to 24 year olds and they are saying they want a United Ireland – then why is that?”