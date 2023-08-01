Sinn Féin candidate accepts he shouldn’t have tweeted ‘f**k the gardaí’, says party’s justice spokesman

A Sinn Féin election candidate’s social media attack on gardaí will not damage efforts to recruit more men and women into the force, the party’s justice spokesperson has insisted.

Kerry TD Pa Daly said comments made by Josh O’Rourke, a Sinn Féin local election candidate for Dublin City Council, did not come up in meetings he held with Dublin city centre business owners and a senior garda about crime and policing today.

Mr O’Rourke, who will run in the Artane-Whitehall area next year, posted “f**k the gardaí. that’s the tweet” on Twitter just over a year ago. The tweet was deleted shortly after the Irish Independent contacted Sinn Féin about it last week.

“I think things that are putting people off joining An Garda Síochána is not issues like that,” Mr Daly said outside Leinster House today.

“It's problems with, will they be supported, the rates of pay when they're going into the guards and do they feel safe when they’re working around the city.

“Guards that I know, particularly ones who are on the lower pay grade, they're looking around, they're working with people who are getting better terms and conditions than they have and they’re looking at the date they’re going to resign. There is a huge issue with recruitment [and] retention.”

He added: “I am aware of what was tweeted and later deleted by the proposed candidate. He’s a very young fella, he has deleted it, he accepts that he shouldn’t have done that. He’s 23 now. When I was that age, thankfully, there wasn’t social media around to say some of the things 30 years ago or whatever.”

Mr Daly was speaking after meeting businesses owners in the north inner city today and also holding talks with Assistant Garda Commissioner Angela Willis. He said that a lack of visibility of gardaí on the ground and slow response times were brought up by those he met with.

Mr Daly said one of the issues that also came up in his engagements was gardaí doing “a lot of ancillary services”. He called for the bar on hiring people over 35 into the guards to be lifted and for the Justice Minister to sign regulations allowing more recruits into the Garda Reserve.

Mr Daly added: “It has been suggested that maybe, bring some retired guards back to deliver people down the courts, to sign passports, to do all the work that is keeping [guards off the street].

“Guards feel frustrated when they're talking to me. They’re ringing me and saying that we would like to be out on the ground, keeping the community safe and keeping our colleagues safe because when they're stuck in the garda station doing paperwork.

“They feel that they're not contributing in the way that they thought they were going to be able to contribute when they first joined.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan, who was appearing alongside Mr Daly outside Leinster House, said “everything is perfectly fine now” just eight months after she vowed to resign from the party.

Ms Boylan, a close ally of Mary Lou McDonald sent a letter of resignation to her council colleagues in December after she was turned down for a role as secretarial assistant in the Sinn Féin leader’s office. Ms Boylan admitted today that this had been a “hard blow” for her.

She admitted that at the time she felt humiliated as there were “a few issues that had happened that had gone unaddressed and I just felt I wasn’t listened to”.

But Ms Boylan insisted she now feels listened to and supported. “My concentration is on the local elections now coming next year,” the north inner city councillor said, declining to be drawn on whether she wanted to be Ms McDonald’s running mate in the next general election.