Sinn Fein condemns NI Secretary Brandon Lewis over victims pension suggestion

Northern Ireland's Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has suggested funding will be opened up to support a pension scheme for victims injured during the Troubles.

In a series of tweets online on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis said he had been "consistent" in his support of the scheme, before adding that the Executive is "well-funded" through Northern Ireland's block grant.

He went on to state that he had taken the "exceptional" approach to unlock new funding as part of the New Decade New Approach deal which restored power-sharing at Stormont.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Executive and Northern Ireland Office are currently at loggerheads on who should foot the bill for the scheme to compensate those physically or psychologically injured during the Troubles.

The scheme was passed at Westminster when devolved government at Stormont was not functioning, and Northern Ireland parties argue that London should therefore pay for it.

Mr Lewis has previously said the estimated £800 million cost of the scheme must be funded by Stormont.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph on Friday evening, the Northern Ireland Office said Mr Lewis was putting a "high priority" on getting the scheme up and running.

Adding that he wanted to see "applications as soon as possible", he added: "This scheme is a devolved matter, and devolved matters are funded from the Block Grant."

"However, to enable the Executive to make progress for victims and manage the higher pressures in the early years of the scheme, we have taken the exceptional approach of offering access to New Decade New Approach funds that will help the Executive manage the cost of the scheme.

"This flexibility will substantially reduce the costs in those years where costs are more significant, meaning there is nothing now standing in the way of the Executive delivering the scheme as set out in legislation."

Responding to Mr Lewis' intervention, the Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy dismissed it as "not conducive" to finding solutions for victims and said the funding being suggested was not additional money.

“On 3rd March I wrote to the Secretary of State recommending that the Executive cover in full the costs of the scheme envisaged at Stormont House, with the British Government funding the rest of the scheme," explained Mr Murphy.

"This was a reasonable solution that would provide certainty for victims.

"In the subsequent two weeks Mr Lewis declined to meet Executive colleagues and I to discuss this proposition.

"Via social media the Secretary of State has today offered to divert money which is already set aside as part of New Decade New Approach and which is not additional.

“This is not a constructive approach to finding a resolution for victims.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said rolling out the scheme was "long overdue" and called on the Northern Ireland Office to provide an "appropriate level" of funding.

“Whilst all parties remain absolutely committed to funding and delivering the scheme, it is grotesque the NIO are effectively capping their contribution to £100 million over four years, when the scheme is estimated to cost £1.2 billion over its lifetime," said Mr Farry.

"That is not a financial commitment the public purse in Northern Ireland can sustain and the NIO has an obligation to revisit this decision.”