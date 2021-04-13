Sinn Fein councillor slammed for 'disgusting' mocking of Prince Philip's death

Party says 'offensive' comments removed

A Sinn Fein councillor has been branded "disgusting" after making gloating social media posts following the death of Prince Philip.

Mid and East Antrim councillor James McKeown made the posts on Facebook following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh aged 99 on Friday.

Making reference to Rangers Football Club's administration and subsequent revival Mr McKeown wrote: "Wonder if Prince Philip will come back the same person after dying saying he's 55 and still going strong."

The post was accompanied my emojis of a laughing face, a tricolour and green hearts.

In a separate post the Sinn Fein councillor wrote: "One less racist."

Both posts have now been removed from Mr McKeown's Facebook page.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the comments were "quite disgusting".

Highlighting them on his own Twitter page he said: "The respect agenda evaporating by the day. Will action be taken?"

Mr McKeown's Sinn Fein colleagues paid tribute to Prince Philip in the Assembly on Monday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill noted how the royal family made "significant interventions" over the years to help in the "building of relationships between Britain and Ireland".

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey paid tribute to his record of public service, his reconciliation efforts and his work through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

"His priority was on opening the door for young people to participate, whatever their background," the Sinn Fein MLA said.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said that Ms O'Neill had "sent her condolences, paid respects and clearly set out the party's position on the death of Prince Philip in the Assembly".

“Councillor James McKeown has removed the offensive social media posts," the spokesperson said.