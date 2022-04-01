Sinn Fein defend proposals to redraw Belfast’s electoral boundaries

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy has said redrawing Belfast’s electoral boundaries cannot be ruled out.

It comes after this party made a submission to the Boundary Commission, proposing the South Belfast Westminster seat held by the SDLP’s Claire Hanna is axed, dividing it between East and West Belfast.

Ms Hanna said the move “does not make any mathematical sense” and that residents would be stunned by plans to abolish Northern Ireland’s most diverse constituency

Questioned about it on BBC Good Morning Ulster, Mr Murphy said the proposal had been about protecting rural voters.

"It’s not about any single constituency, if an MP or any political party approaches this on the basis of what constituency they currently hold, they’re not looking at the bigger picture,” he said.

He said the boundary commission had traditionally preserved Belfast constituencies at the expense of large rural constituencies, trying to bring in rural areas to shore up Belfast numbers.

"What we’re saying to the boundary commission is if you want to look at the 17 constituencies across the north then look at them in their entirety. Let’s not try and put artificial fixes into some constituencies and chop and change the larger rural ones west of the Bann.

"If that does involve some changes in the Belfast constituencies then so be it, but it needs to be an honest and scientific assessment.

"Not one which attempts to shore up political positions in and around the city of Belfast at the expense of rural areas.”

During the interview, Mr Murphy was also asked if he believed there would still be a Stormont Executive after the Assembly election in May.

This follows uncertainty over whether the DUP would accept Sinn Fein nominating a First Minister.

"That’s not a question for Sinn Fein, we will be in the Executive. We want to be in the Executive,” he said.

"We believe the best situation going forward is for all of the parties to work together.

"If the DUP do not want to be in an Executive they have the option to opt out of one and allow the rest of the parties to get on with the decision making.

"But the idea that their protest against the Protocol is having any impact on the (EU) negotiation is risible.

"The actual impact it’s having is on the people we serve here, the people that we represent are suffering because we can’t get budgets done, we can’t get decisions taken.

"If the DUP are not prepared to go back into the Executive well don’t go back in, but don’t hold back the rest of society.”

On the former First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster’s claim that it’s time to scrap mandatory power sharing, Mr Murphy noted that any party retained the right to opt out of the Executive.

Read more Talks need to begin over scrapping mandatory coalition, says Arlene Foster

"If the DUP, who were the party most consistently at odds with the other four parties over the course of the last two years, don’t wish to be in the Executive then that’s a matter for themselves,” he said.

"Mandatory coalition doesn’t mean that everyone has to be in the Executive, it’s not compulsory.

"It means you’re entitled to be in if you wish to be in.”

On whether the DUP could end up in opposition with Sinn Fein in power, Mr Murphy said all parties working together remained the best option.