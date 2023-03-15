Sinn Féin ‘drumming up hundreds of thousands for divisive Irish border campaign’ in US: Donaldson

The DUP leader said there was ‘no evidence’ of growing support for a united Ireland

Sinn Féin is operating to an “ourselves alone” agenda by running advertising campaigns in US newspapers calling for a border poll, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

During an address to the National Press Club in Washington DC, the DUP leader accused the party of “drumming up hundreds of thousands of dollars” for full-page newspaper adverts - a move he referred to as “divisive”.

"Over the last few days in the United States, I have focused on growing our economy and boosting jobs in Northern Ireland and bringing stability,” said Sir Jeffrey.

"Therefore, I find it incredible that in newspapers across the USA this morning there is a full page advert from Sinn Fein calling for a referendum on Northern Ireland being part of the United Kingdom.

"Whilst I am using my time in the US to impress upon decision-makers and investors the potential of Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein is drumming up hundreds of thousands of dollars for a divisive border poll campaign.

"There is no evidence of growing support for Northern Ireland leaving the United Kingdom. Indeed, every major poll points in the opposite direction.

"Northern Ireland’s future is with unionists and nationalists working together. A border poll would pitch unionists and nationalists against each other and lead to further divisions.

"There is no place for my unionism or my British identity in a Northern Ireland outside the United Kingdom, therefore, the message from Sinn Fein is not one of working together but rather one of ourselves alone.”

Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill responded to Sir Jeffrey’s comments by acknowledging there were “substantial differences” between the two parties’ political aspirations.

"While there are substantial differences between our continuing, and equally legitimate, political aspirations I am fully committed to stable power-sharing, and clearly that's where we need to get to without any more delay,” she said.

"A deal has now been done between Brussels and London, and the opportunities before us can make a world of difference in attracting investment and creating jobs for our young people.

"My determination is to ensure this happens and that requires us all to work across party lines and create political stability. This is my priority, and it is where others need to get focused also."

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey also addressed the DUP’s lingering concerns over the content of the Windsor Framework, calling for further clarification on the document.

"Unionism rejected the NI Protocol from day one. It took others time to realise and recognise our objections. Whilst the Windsor Framework goes some way in addressing our concerns, there is still more work to do,” he said.

"The Windsor Framework does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties.

"It is my current assessment that there remain key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working and change as well as seeing further legal text.

"A key flaw in trying to proceed with the unworkable NI Protocol was the absolute disregard for unionist objections. Northern Ireland has never made progress if one side is trying to ride roughshod over the views of the other side. Mutual respect is the only route forward.

"This week I have been emphasising the need for us to move forward together and secure a solution to the NI Protocol which outlives us all. A solution which can not only lead to a restoration of Stormont but can cement devolved government for the next generation.

"Whilst some seem focused on the last 25 years, my focus is on the next 25 years.”

It comes as NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris arrives in Washington DC ahead of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations and meetings with political representatives and business organisations.

"I’m delighted to be returning to the United States as people around the world begin celebrations to mark St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mr Heaton-Harris.

"This year heralds the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, an extraordinary achievement in the history of the United Kingdom and Ireland which has broken down boundaries, brought people together and opened up opportunities.

"It is an opportune moment to celebrate our special relationship with the US and take stock of the progress we have seen over the past quarter century.

“I look forward to continuing the Government’s constructive dialogue with US representatives, and providing an update on our work to further progress Northern Ireland’s prosperity.”