Sinn Fein, DUP and SDLP plans to tackle cost of living crisis ‘fall way short’, says People Before Profit councillor

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin has criticised other parties’ proposals to tackle the cost of living crisis in Northern Ireland, claiming they all “fall way short of what is necessary to address” hardships.

"In the last week the DUP, Sinn Féin and SDLP have rushed to publish cost of living pledges in a pathetic attempt to outdo each other in claims to put "people first",” said the Derry councillor.

"All of their proposals fall way short of what is necessary to address the hardship crisis workers and the least well-off face.

"Over the last year of the cost of living crisis they've failed to act with any urgency. The DUP, Sinn Féin and SDLP all ignored demands for the Assembly to declare a hardship emergency in December,” he claimed.

"All three of them voted to impose a Tory real terms pay cut on health and social care workers. All three of them voted for and then voted against a 10% reduction of private rents. They refused to use devolved power to increase the minimum wage.”

Mr Harkin said People Before Profit is proposing the end of public service privatisation, the introduction of a £15 minimum wage, and a means tested £1,000 hardship payment targeted to workers and the least well-off outside the top earners.

"We are for an above inflation pay rise for health and all essential workers,” he added.

"We are for fully scrapping the cruel Tory welfare reforms brought in by Executive parties. We are fully opposed to the Executive's plans to slash taxes on big profitable corporations.”

SDLP Foyle Assembly candidate Mark H Durkan responded, saying: “People Before Profit has continually failed to put people first”.

"Whether it’s declining to show up to vote against a rise in the rates in Derry at a time when families across our city or struggling, or advocating for Brexit which cost us our place in Europe, caused serious harm to community relations and cost millions in funding to community projects that support and empower vulnerable sections of our society,” he continued.

“The SDLP puts people first and always has. When it comes to the issues that matter to local people like rising bills, health waiting lists, housing, unemployment and our education system, the SDLP works tirelessly to help people in our communities.

“Our Cost of Living Action Plan is a realistic attempt to help people who are struggling due to the current emergency affecting families across the North. The money is there and it would allow us to begin to tackle the issues that people are facing in the short-term while we work towards a long-term solution to this crisis.”

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd said: “Sinn Féin will continue working in the Assembly and Executive, with others, to protect workers, families and the most vulnerable from the worst impacts of ongoing cruel Tory cuts.”

The DUP has been contacted for further comment.