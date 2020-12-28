Sinn Fein eclipses rivals with 251,000 Facebook and 140,000 Twitter followers

Sinn Fein is the runaway winner of Irish political parties on social media with more Facebook followers than all its opponents on both sides of the border combined.

Mary Lou McDonald's party boasts more than a quarter of a million Facebook followers, with People Before Profit a distant second on 60,000. Fine Gael comes third on 43,000, with Fianna Fail on 42,000, the Irish Labour Party on 30,000, the Green Party Ireland on 18,000, and Aontu on 12,000.

This social media reach gives Sinn Fein a significant advantage over its rivals at election time, particularly amongst younger voters.

Organising on both sides of the border means the party has the upper hand numerically over most of its opponents in Northern Ireland on such platforms. But, even allowing for that, its 251,000 Facebook followers still far outstrips other local parties.

The DUP is best of the rest with 22,000 followers. Alliance is on almost 14,000, the SDLP 10,000, the Green Party Northern Ireland 9,000, and the Ulster Unionists 7,000.

Facebook is widely regarded as the most important social media platform because of the shareability of posts.

Unlike Twitter, which tends to attract more highly politicised individuals, Facebook reaches more ordinary voters.

Sinn Fein is also streets ahead of its rivals on Twitter where it has 140,000 followers. The Irish Labour Party is next with 54,000, Fine Gael 52,000; Fianna Fail 48,000, the Green Party Ireland 40,000, and People Before Profit 18,000.

The DUP again comes in second place in Northern Ireland with 45,000 Twitter followers, Alliance has 33,000, the SDLP 31,000, the Ulster Unionists 22,000, and the Green Party 14,000.

Northern Ireland-born academic Dr Paddy Hoey said that the state censorship Sinn Fein historically faced on both sides of the border has helped it become adept at social media and online communication.

"During the Troubles, the party faced broadcasting bans in Britain and the Republic and so was forced to continue its long tradition of producing newspapers, pamphlets, posters and other print materials, to have its voice heard within and outside its own natural political hinterlands," he said.

"Under figures like Tom Hartley and Danny Morrison, the old press centre on the Falls Road experimented with new technologies like telex and fax machines before other parties in Ireland,

"Fast-forward to the age of the internet, and An Phoblacht was the first newspaper online in 1994 - even before the Irish Times, which was the first mainstream Irish paper to grasp the possibilities of the net."

Dr Hoey, author of Shinners, Dissos And Dissenters: Irish Republican Media Activism Since The Good Friday Agreement, said Sinn Fein's press office began exploiting the possibilities offered by online video and YouTube two decades ago.

"The post-conflict dividend for Sinn Fein was a vastly increased membership which skewed much more heavily towards younger people than other parties," he said.

"Many of these millennials, who are largely natives, became activists or elected representatives. They were ideally placed to exploit the potential of social media platforms in a much more productive way than members or supporters of other parties."