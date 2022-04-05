Sinn Fein focuses on cost of living crisis as it kicks off campaign

McDonald also calls for £1bn investment in health over next three years as party unveils 34 candidates for May’s election

Roll call: Sinn Fein members gather at the Titanic Hotel yesterday for the party’s election candidate launch as president Mary Lou McDonald and northern leader Michelle O’Neill share a laugh. Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sinn Fein unveiled 34 candidates for next month’s Assembly poll at an election launch in the Titanic Hotel yesterday.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald told the media the cost of living crisis was the “big, big issue” for families here.

She said: “The big priority for Sinn Fein after this election is to get back to work quickly so that the Executive can get money into people’s pockets to help with the rising cost of living, and to provide badly needed investment into our health services, and in particular to deal with waiting lists.

“Rising costs are putting a huge burden on workers and on families, who are struggling to keep food on the table and to keep their homes heated.”

She added while wider political issues needed to be addressed during the campaign, most people were focused on “the here and now and the need to get by”.

“I know that people are more than capable of being concerned about or committed to multiple things all at once,” she added.

“We are very conscious as a leadership setting out our stall that the cost of living now is the big, big issue for families.”

While her party and the DUP are currently at loggerheads, both agree on the need for major investment in the local health service.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Fein wanted an additional £1bn for the sector over the next three years, echoing DUP calls.

She added: “The waiting list crisis needs to be addressed now.

“Health is a key priority for Sinn Fein and we are committed to making health the Executive’s number one spending priority for the next three years.

“We want additional investment of £1bn in our health service over those three years to tackle waiting lists, to recruit doctors and nurses, to fund cancer and mental health services and to transform health.

“We want to extend the £200 home heating payment which has already gone to 270,000 homes.

“We want to give businesses an additional rates holiday to help protect jobs and give farmers a payment to help protect with rising feed and fertiliser costs.

“And we will continue to push the Tory Government for a further cut to fuel duty, the reinstatement of the red diesel rebate for firms using plant machinery and industrial equipment, and a reduced VAT rate for hospitality.”

Sinn Fein is widely tipped to be the largest party at Stormont after May 5.

A new opinion poll suggests its popularity rating is at 27%, moving well ahead of the DUP by seven points.

Alliance was third-most popular party, according to the survey, with 14.6% of the vote, followed by UUP (13.5%) and SDLP (10.3%).

The poll was carried out by the Institute of Irish Studies, University of Liverpool and the Irish News.

Despite Sinn Fein’s clear lead in several polls, uncertainty remains as to whether an Executive can even be formed after the votes are counted.

The DUP insists it will not be returning to Stormont unless there are major changes to the Brexit protocol.

There is further uncertainty over the fact the DUP and UUP refuse to say if they will nominate a Deputy First Minister if Michelle O’Neill is returned as leader of the largest party at Stormont.

The latest opinion poll revealed that a fifth of unionists (20.9%) considered the Irish Sea border as their biggest concern politically, up from 11.7% in February.

It still ranks behind bigger worries for unionists of the economy (29.8%) and the health service (25.5%).

For nationalists surveyed in the poll, just 2.1% ranked the protocol as their main concern, far behind health (31%) and the economy (30.2%).