Sinn Fein generated twice as much money as DUP and Alliance Party, latest accounts reveal

Sinn Fein has generated more than twice as much income compared to the Alliance Party and DUP according to the latest political accounts published.

The accounts also show the income of Stormont’s five main political parties collectively fell compared to last year, while spending by the parties rose.

The financial accounts of the local political parties with income or expenditure over £250,000 have been published on Thursday by the Electoral Commission showing the accounts for the year ending December 31, 2022.

In total these parties reported £2,792,868 of income and £3,362,046 of expenditure. This compares with five parties reporting £2,819,366 of income and £2,501,618 of expenditure in 2021.

Breaking down the figures further, the party which received the most money was Sinn Fein, who reported an income of £1,186,378 and a total expenditure of £1,533,335.

The Alliance Party generated £522,368 of income and spent £545,477, according to the latest accounts.

The DUP meanwhile had an income of £426,175 and an expenditure of £487,968.

The latest figures show the SDLP had a total income of £423,786 and spending of £395,644.

According to the Electoral Commission, the Ulster Unionist Party was granted an extension to file their accounts. The figures released show they posted an income of £234,161 and an expenditure of £399,622.

Of the smaller parties under the £250,000 figure, the Socialist Party in Northern Ireland had an income of £83,048 and spending of £78,851.

Jim Allister’s TUV recorded an income of £76,592 in the latest accounts and an expenditure of £74,546.

While the Green Party in Northern Ireland recorded generating £51,514 and spending £71,251.

Cahir Hughes, Head of Electoral Commission Northern Ireland, said: “We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent. Larger parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public. Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money.”