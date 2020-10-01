Sinn Fein Gerry Kelly Maze tweet: DUP table Assembly motion over comment

The DUP is to table a motion in the Assembly calling on Naomi Long to remove Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly from the Policing Board if he "fails to reaffirm his commitment to the rule of law".

The party said it would be seeking cross-community support for its resolution urging the Justice Minister to take action.

Mr Kelly tweeted last week in celebration of 38 IRA prisoners' 1983 escape from the H-Blocks in which a prison officer died.

DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey said Mr Kelly was "duty bound to uphold and support the rule of law and commit to exclusively peaceful and democratic means", and that Mrs Long had asked him to reaffirm his commitment to these principles.

He accused the Sinn Fein politician of "glorifying violence" in his tweet.

Mr Storey said there must be "serious consequences" for Mr Kelly if he didn't fulfil Mrs Long's request. "The DUP will be tabling a motion to the Assembly calling for Mr Kelly's removal from his role on the Policing Board if he fails to acknowledge the hurt and damage caused by his actions and restate support for law and order," he said.

"This is essential for public confidence and we hope that other parties will join with us in giving these matters the attention they demand. It is high time Gerry Kelly stepped up to the plate and set the tone for support for the rule of law not just in the communities they represent but across Northern Ireland."

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "In the middle of a global pandemic, we would like to think the DUP has better things to do than waste Assembly time with motions designed to score petty political points."