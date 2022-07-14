Sinn Fein hit approval record high amid sharp decline in support for Republic’s coalition Government – poll

Support for the coalition Government is on a sharp decline, according to a poll published today.

Satisfaction with the Government has slumped with their overall rating falling by 12 points, dropping from 43pc in April to 31pc today, according to latest poll by The Irish Times (Ipsos). This is the lowest rating the Government has received in two years.

In wake of the rising cost of living Fine Gael has hit a record low, falling by four points and leaving the party with its lowest rating in the Ipsos series since 1994.

Fianna Fáil has seen a drop of three points, declining by 20pc since the last poll that occurred in April. Whereas, Sinn Fein has hit a record high, rising by 36pc.

There was also a drop-in support for Government leaders, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s rank dropping by 11 points, showing a 40pc satisfaction rate.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was the least popular leader of any of the major parties, with his rating having declined by 12 points, from 48pc to 36pc.

Green Leader Eamon Ryan’s rating has also lowered from 19pc to 15pc.

By contrast Sinn Féin’s support has continued to increase, as they gain three points, resulting in a rating of 36pc.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald is also on the rise, coming in at 43pc, up one point since April’s poll.

Support for Sinn Féin is now more than 40pc among those under 34 years old.

The state of the parties, when voters where undecided, is as follows: Sinn Féin 36pc; Fianna Fáil 20pc; Fine Gael 18pc; Green Party 3pc; Labour 4pc; and Independents/others 20pc.

The rising cost of living seems to be causing people to have less faith in the Government to salvage the situation.

A total of 60pc of respondents gave a negative answer when asked if they believe the country is moving in the right direction or wrong direction.

Seven out of 10 voters believed Ireland’s economic situation will worsen in the next 12 months.

Almost half of respondents (49pc) said the rising cost of living has affected their lives making it “a lot more difficult to manage financially, while 41pc said it has made their lives “a little more difficult.”

Only 10pc said that they are “not having any difficulties.”

When the participants were asked if they would favour change, 38pc want “radical change,” 47pc said that they would like to see “moderate change,” and 11pc said that they would be “wary of change.”

The poll conducted by The Irish Times, featured 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across all constituencies between 10-12 July. The accuracy is estimated at plus or minus 2.8pc.