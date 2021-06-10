Sinn Fein issued ‘bogus caller’ warning after instructing members to pose as fake pollsters

Sinn Fein provided its members with fake IDs to pretend they were part of a polling company (Rui Vieira/PA)

Sinn Fein issued advice on what to do if a suspected bogus caller knocks at your door on its Twitter page three years ago, it has emerged.

The social media post has been unearthed just days after it was revealed the party created a fake polling company to gather information from voters in the Republic of Ireland.

The party has been urged to say if it used the practice in Northern Ireland.

The tweet was posted on Sinn Fein’s Twitter account on January 2 2018 with the message: “This winter beware of bogus callers – Never allow anyone access to your property unless you are sure of who they are.”

Earlier this week the Irish Independent revealed Sinn Fein provided party members in the Republic with fake ID badges and instructions on how to misrepresent themselves as pollsters to survey households before and during elections.

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt has said there is a need to identify if the party deployed similar tactics in Northern Ireland.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have also admitted they had taken part in fake polling.

A Sinn Fein internal training manual from 2015 contained detailed instructions for activists on how to pose as researchers working for a polling company to covertly question voters.

The 77-page document set out how members should ask voters about their intentions under the guise of the “Irish Market Research Agency”, which does not exist. It was used in a number of election campaigns in the Republic from 2010 onwards.

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said all parties conducted private polling and they now “generally use professional companies”.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said his party discontinued the practice in 2016.

A Fianna Fail spokesperson said its party members posed as market researchers to conduct polling prior to 2007.