Sinn Fein JJ Magee’s fish supper dinner makes appearance during Belfast council universal credit debate

Politician defends displaying food during talk on withdrawal of benefit payment

A Sinn Fein councillor has been criticised after appearing to film his fish supper meal during a Belfast City Council meeting discussing the impact of cuts to universal credit.

It came during Monday’s meeting of the council, with some councillors present in the chamber while others attended virtually.

During a motion condemning the removal of the £20 universal credit uplift by the UK Government, Oldpark councillor JJ Magee’s meal appeared on the monitors within the council chamber at Belfast City Hall.

The councillor also shared an image of the fish and chips on the council’s group chat within the meeting.

The weekly increase to universal credit was brought in to support those on low incomes during the pandemic and was withdrawn on October 6.

All the main Stormont parties have publicly condemned the cut to the benefit.

While Mr Magee defended the incident as having been his “first opportunity to eat” that day, SDLP councillor Brian Heading who brought the motion said the incident was “unbelievable”.

Mr Heading described the camera "zooming in and out" on the meal during proceedings and while he was speaking in the chamber.

He said the incident from Mr Magee, which was first reported by Belfast Live, showed a “cavalier attitude to some sections of our community in Belfast who are going find it very hard this winter".

“It's unbelievable. It's a 'let them eat cake' attitude, and no doubt Sinn Fein will be looking to have words with the councillor.

"It's a pity that this has happened because it breaks the unity of the council speaking as one voice."

In a statement, Mr Magee said: "I'll stand over my record in supporting working families and the most vulnerable people in our community.

"Local people know how hard I have worked throughout the pandemic to ensure vulnerable people had food and necessary supplies.

"I know at first-hand the realities of what the heartless and cruel £20-per-week cut by Boris Johnson's Tories will mean to low-paid workers and families and the most vulnerable in our communities.

"I went straight into a Belfast City Council meeting after finishing a day's work which began at 7.30am.

"My first opportunity to eat was when my meal was delivered to my home more than three hours into a five-hour meeting which I was attending online."

The motion by the SDLP was unanimously backed on the evening.