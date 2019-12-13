Sinn Fein jubilation over Finucane North Belfast victory tempered by loss of McCallion in Foyle

Mixed fortunes for party which returned same number of MPs

Sinn Fein's jubilation over John Finucane successfully unseating DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds in North Belfast was tempered by the loss of Elisha McCallion in Foyle, the party said.

The republican party managed to maintain the same number of seats (seven) as it managed to secure in the 2017 election. However, its vote share across Northern Ireland dropped.

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy, speaking on Radio Ulster's Talkback, said: "Any day you go out to election and you hold the same number of seats and you make very significant gains, such as John Finucane did in North Belfast, isn't a bad day out.

"Nonetheless, we are very disappointed to lose Elisha McCallion in Foyle. She has been a tireless advocate for that constituency and I have no doubt she will continue to be a tireless advocate for Derry in the time ahead.

Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion

"We don't take our vote for granted, we never have done, so where we have had a reduction in vote we will have to look at that and analysis that.

"Some constituencies are considered to be very safe. Perhaps the motivation to vote in a cold winter's night was an issue."

Ms McCallion's vote share in Foyle went down a huge 19% while SDLP leader Colum Eastwood saw his share go up 17% meaning he took the seat with a huge 17,000 majority.

The SDLP lost the seat by 169 votes in 2017.

Mr Murphy congratulated Mr Eastwood on his "impressive result".

Asked what saw the huge swing in vote, Mr Murphy said the people of Londonderry wanted representation in Westminster.

"People in Derry bought into the notion that they want representation in Westminster, that somehow that will have an impact," he said.

"That is their choice, the electorate are ultimately the people who give the verdicts, so good luck to them.

"I am not convinced and never have been that there will be any effect of MP's sitting on the back benches."

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said it was an "historic election" and a "defining moment in our politics".

"Brexit has changed the political landscape in Ireland, in Britain and in Europe," she said.

"All the old certainties are gone.

"In this election, voters clearly responded to co-operation between pro-remain, progressive parties and that has demonstrated once again that the majority of people in the north are opposed to being dragged out of the EU, opposed to any hardening of the border in Ireland and want to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the all-Ireland economy."

Ms McDonald called for the political institutions in Northern Ireland to be restored on a "credible and sustainable basis."

"I and our negotiating team stand ready to re-enter talks with the two governments and the other parties on Monday and we will work towards securing agreement on outstanding issues," she said.

John Finucane at the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Nigel Dodds during the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

SDLP's Claire Hanna wins a seat in South Belfast at the General Election Count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast during the Early hours of Friday morning. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Emma Pengelly and Arlene Foster during the General Election count in Belfast on December 12th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood is elected MP (Niall Carson/PA)

"We need a new kind of politics, a new Assembly and a new Executive, which is underpinned by the resources to deliver quality public services.

"Alongside this, it is now impossible to ignore the growing demand for a referendum on Irish Unity and I want to reiterate Sinn Fein's call for the Irish government to establish an All-Ireland Forum on Irish Unity without delay."