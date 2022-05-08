Sinn Fein largest party as all 90 MLAs confirmed after watershed election which redraws NI’s political landscape

Sinn Fein will be the largest party at Stormont after a watershed Assembly election that has redrawn the political landscape of Northern Ireland.

The final results were declared shortly after 1am on Sunday, with all 90 MLAs now elected.

It marks a historic moment, the first time a nationalist party has won most seats and been entitled to the First Minister role, with Michelle O’Neill saying it "ushers in a new era”.

With the votes counted, Sinn Fein finished with 27 MLAs, overtaking the DUP, who have 25, to become the largest party at Stormont.

The Alliance Party finished with 17 MLAs, the Ulster Unionists nine with the SDLP on eight, and four others.

The last constituency to declare was Foyle, where the final two MLAs were eventually confirmed after a marathon count that began early on Friday.

Sinead McLaughlin was elected for the SDLP shortly after 11.15pm, with Gary Middleton taking the final seat, completing the 90-strong line-up of MLAs, after UUP candidate Ryan McCready conceded at around 12.45am, with the count having entered its third day.

But it didn’t change the overall picture, with Sinn Fein confirmed as the largest party earlier in the evening.

In her declaration speech in Magherafelt after topping the poll in Mid-Ulster, Ms O'Neill said: "Today represents a very significant moment of change.

"Today ushers in a new era which I believe presents us all with an opportunity to reimagine relationships in this society on the basis of fairness, on the basis of equality and the basis of social justice.

"Irrespective of religious, political or social backgrounds, my commitment is to make politics work.”

Northern Ireland has been without an Executive for several months after the DUP collapsed the institutions as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol. The party has vowed not to re-enter government unless demands over the protocol are met.

Earlier, asked whether Northern Ireland will have devolved government in 2022, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Let's cross all the bridges when we get to them."

He also said he will make it clear next week whether he will return to Stormont or remain at Westminster.

"The party officers will sit down, we will consider what we need to do now to get the action that is required from the Government - I will be making my decision clear on all of that early next week," he told the BBC.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis urged the parties to form an Executive as soon as possible.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve a stable and accountable local government that delivers on the issues that matter most to them,” he said.

“The electorate delivered a number of messages on Thursday. They were clear that they want a fully functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland, they want the issues around the Protocol addressed, and that they want politics to work better.”

Mr Lewis said he will meet with all the party leaders in the coming days and will urge them to restore the Stormont institutions at the “earliest possible moment”, starting with the nomination of an Assembly Speaker within eight days.

“The Government remains committed to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and will continue to work with the Northern Ireland parties and the Irish government to deliver its vision for reconciliation, equality, respect for rights and parity of esteem,” he added.

“Together, we must move forward towards a brighter future - that means delivering for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it is now incumbent on all parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate, through the nomination of a First and deputy First Minister and the formation of a new Executive.

“Power-sharing and principles of partnership, equality and mutual respect are at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, through which peace has been secured and progress achieved for almost 25 years. A new power-sharing Executive is vital for progress and prosperity for all in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, the Government will continue to work in partnership with the British Government and engage with the leaders of the political parties in Northern Ireland to seek and support the effective operation of all of the political institutions of the Agreement.”

Pressure also came from the US government. Ned Price from the Department of State said: "We call on Northern Ireland's political leaders to take the necessary steps to re-establish a power-sharing executive, which is one of the core institutions established by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

"Critical and immediate challenges concerning the economy, health, and education are best addressed through the collective efforts of a devolved government chosen by, and accountable to, its people.

"The United States enjoys a deep and long-standing relationship with Northern Ireland, grounded in ties of kinship, culture, commerce, and shared values.

"We remain deeply committed to preserving the peace dividend of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and will always strive to protect these gains for all communities.

"We look forward to continuing our work with democratic partners in Northern Ireland, and with the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland, to support peace, prosperity, and stability across the region."

While Sinn Fein were celebrating an unprecedented election triumph, the DUP were resigned to finishing second, having lost some big hitters, including former ministers Peter Weir and Mervyn Storey.

The Alliance Party also enjoyed a successful election and will emerge as the third biggest party at Stormont, while the UUP and SDLP have had disappointing results.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie was elected in Upper Bann despite earlier fears he could lose his seat.

However, there was upset for the SDLP when deputy leader and outgoing Stormont infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon lost her seat in North Belfast.

Northern Ireland's politics have changed, so what happens next?