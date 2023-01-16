Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells how her sibling has transitioned: ‘It’s important people are true to themselves’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has told how her eldest sibling, who was designated male at birth, has transitioned.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Ms McDonald said: “Everybody gets one life, it’s not a dress rehearsal, so it’s important that people are true to themselves. And of course, when it’s a family member, it’s all the more important because it’s so close to your life.”

Her sibling transitioned in 2021 and Ms McDonald said she is on a “learning curve” about transgender issues.

Asked if she would follow the lead of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and legislate to allow children as young as 16 to “self-declare their gender”, Ms McDonald said: “We haven’t taken that step. And I’m conscious that I, like lots of people…we’re on a learning curve on these issues.”

Ms McDonald also spoke about her father, Patrick McDonald, who separated from her mother Joan when she was 10-years-old.

“I come from a single-parent home. My mother raised us,” she said.

“She always had the eye on the prize for her children. Education, that opportunity was the big thing to be grasped.”

Asked if she saw her father regularly, she replied: “Not really. I wouldn’t have a tight relationship with my father.”

She said she is not in touch with him now.

The Sinn Féin leader also spoke about the scrutiny she faces as a politician.

“Although it’s very interesting when you have a life in politics, sometimes you look to others doing jobs that don’t have the constant public glare. Sometimes I envy that a little bit,” she said.

Meanwhile she said she is still in contact with former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

“I really like Gerry, we’re on very good terms.”

She said they speak “from time to time. Certainly it wouldn’t be weekly, but I suppose every couple of weeks I’d be in touch with him. If I needed to talk to him, I can always lift the phone”.