Sinn Fein member quits over ‘nasty’ tweets from anonymous Twitter account

A Sinn Fein member has resigned from the party after sending what were described as “nasty” tweets from an anonymous Twitter account.

Senator Malcolm Byrne was one of the public figures targeted in a number of tweets sent from the @peeoneill Twitter account, which was revealed to be that of a prominent Sinn Fein member in Wexford, Paul Heffernan.

The Fianna Fail representative called on social media companies to take “responsibility for their actions”.

The Twitter account has since been deleted and Sinn Fein has accepted Mr Heffernan’s resignation from the party, the Irish Times reports.

Local businessman Derek Webb, who also was targeted in some of the tweets that were sent, was the one who discovered that the tweets from the account were Mr Heffernan’s.

Sen Byrne said that social media companies need to take accountability for anonymous accounts.

“The difference here is that this is not about the rough and tumble and disagreements about political issues, a lot of this is nasty, personalised. But it’s the fact that it’s anonymous and the trolls can hide behind that anonymity.

“There is a bigger issue here around digital literacy around social media companies need to take responsibility for their actions and political leadership calling out this anonymous trolling,” he said.

He said that some of the tweets aimed at him were homophobic in nature and alleged that they could be defamatory.

“I’ve no problem with people criticising government policy or Fianna Fail policy or giving out to me, that I haven’t done something in the local area or anything like that, a lot of it is nasty and some of it is quite personalised.

“I tend to just block these people and it says more about them, I’m trying to stay positive. I blocked the @peeoneil account, after a few of [tweets] it becomes very clear what they’re about and I reported it.

“It was obviously a fake account but Twitter failed to take action,” he said.

He said that he has not received an apology from Mr Heffernan.

“I’m glad that Sinn Fein recognised that anonymous trolling is a problem and that it is wrong.

“It would be nice if he would apologise, but I regard the matter now as closed.”

Sinn Fein did not respond to a request for comment.