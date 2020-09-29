Sinn Fein minister defends Gerry Kelly's Maze prison tweet

A Sinn Fein Stormont minister has stood by his party colleague Gerry Kelly over a tweet which has been described as "glorifying IRA terrorism".

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis led criticism of a tweet by Mr Kelly over the weekend marking the anniversary of a mass breakout from the Maze prison, saying it was "disgraceful and shameful".

Mr Kelly was one of 38 IRA prisoners who escaped from the Maze in 1983.

Prison officer James Ferris died of a heart attack after being stabbed while attempting to stop the breakout.

The North Belfast MLA described the breakout as "one of Big Bob's best ops", referring to senior republican Bobby Storey.

And he added: "I had the privilege of the front passenger seat. Well someone had to check we were taking the right route out!!"

Yesterday Mr Kelly asked a question of the Executive Office of work towards designing an anti-sectarianism pledge for each MLA to commit to.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley put to Sinn Fein Junior Minister Declan Kearney, who was responding to Mr Kelly's question, that his party colleague was "involved in crass hypocrisy".

"Mr Kelly not only glorified but gloated in a terrorist escape at the Maze ... does he accept that this stands in stark contrast towards building a united community," Mr Buckley said.

"This is a shameful action from a member of the Northern Ireland Policing Board."

TUV leader Jim Allister put to Mr Kearney that Sinn Fein should "put an end to tweeting the glorification of terrorism".

Mr Kearney said: "We all have narratives around our past, the conflict that we've lived through the last hundred years.

"Those narratives are in conflict with each other.

"We need, particularly in the context of this mandate of renewed power-sharing, to come together on the basis of respecting different narratives, to agree to disagree."

Mr Kearney added: "We will not agree on the past but we can do our level best collectively, inclusively to try and build a united future for everyone in this society."