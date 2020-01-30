Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney to step down

Sinn Fein MLA Raymond McCartney has announced he is stepping down from the Assembly.

In a statement the Foyle MLA said it had been an "honour and privilege" to represent the constituency for 15 years.

“Derry is a city in transition and huge progress has been made in recent years and I have no doubt that will continue in the time ahead in order to reach its full potential," he said.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me and who I have worked with over the years and want to wish my successor well for the future.”

Raymond McCartney

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Mr McCartney and said: “I want to thank Raymond for his years of dedicated service to the people of Foyle and to Sinn Féin.

“Raymond’s commitment and courage shine through in everything he did and his professionalism, wisdom and good humour earned him respect from across the political spectrum.

“I want to wish Raymond, his wife, Rose, and his family all the best for the future and I have no doubt he will continue to be on hand with wise counsel when required.”

It is understood either former MEP Martina Anderson or former MP Elisha McCallion may be co-opted into the Foyle seat.