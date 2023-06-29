Sinn Féin MLA reunited with dog she thought had been stolen

A Sinn Féin MLA has been reunited with a pet dog she thought had been stolen.

Emma Sheerin, MLA for Mid Ulster, announced her dog, Spot, had been found on Thursday.

She initially posted that the sheepdog was lost via Twitter on Wednesday.

She said: "This is a photo of our sheepdog Spot taken when he was a pup six years ago…he has been lost since last night and it looks like he could have been stolen.

“He is very docile and friendly, long shaggy coat and small. Answers to Spot and is microchipped.”

She also offered a £1000 reward for his safe return.

On Wednesday evening, Ms Sheerin attended an annual LGBTQIA+ event at Stormont.

During the Pink News panel, Ms Sheerin, the SDLP’s Séamas de Faoite, UUP’s Doug Beattie and Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson spoke about ongoing issues within the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland, including banning conversion therapy and promoting a gender recognition act.