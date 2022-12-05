Sinn Féin needs to ‘deal with ongoing attempt to justify’ IRA violence, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Sinn Féin should “deal with” its “attempts to justify” 30 years of IRA violence.

Mr Martin has said the party has made an “ongoing attempt” to justify decades of violence and said its calls for a border poll are a “tactic”.

“For a considerable period of time, I’ve highlighted the issues that I think Sinn Féin needs to deal with. In particular, the ongoing attempt to justify the past, justify the 30 years of violence and some terrible atrocities,” he said.

“Sinn Féin will sometimes rightly identify some areas on the legacy that need redress and to be dealt with by the British government.

“But it also needs to deal with issues.”

Mary Lou McDonald said in recent weeks there is “no comparison” between gangland and IRA violence during the Troubles.

Mr Martin said there also should be more supports for young people in Northern Ireland who are traumatised as a result of IRA violence.

“The trauma visited upon the younger generation in the North, younger people whose knees were kneecapped in so called punishment beatings,” he said.

“When you reflect on the physical and emotional trauma visited on a lot of young people in the North, but no one ever hears of any attempt to reconcile or reach out or atone and say ‘that was wrong’.”

Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald has often said there will be a border poll by the end of the decade.

Mr Martin described this as a political tactic and said he’s more concerned about the “substance” of the issues, such as the health service and maintaining peace.

“That’s more about tactics and the campaign that certain parties have sort of grabbed and said, ‘We must have this within five years or else’.

“It’s a good campaign and it’s good at a certain level but it doesn’t change a whole lot.”

Mr Martin was speaking after giving a keynote address at the Shared Island Forum in Dublin Castle.

The Irish Government has also announced over €50m (£43m) in funding for Shared Island programmes, including €11m (£9.5m) for all-island biodiversity measures on peatlands restoration and €7.6m (£6.5m) for new all-island tourism marketing initiatives.