Sinn Fein Northern Ireland’s biggest spenders – accounts reveal where money has gone

Party spent almost four times more than DUP

Sinn Fein is Northern Ireland’s biggest spending party, its latest financial accounts show.

For the year ending December 2020, the party had an income of £801,145 and expenditure of £1,388,666.

The DUP income was £340,565 and had a spend of £338,541. UUP spent £239,038 with an income of £317,900.

Alliance spent £241,578 with an income of £282,958 and the SDLP brought in £206,736 with an expenditure of £162,177.

Sinn Fein accounts show the party’s biggest expenditure – at nearly £1m – was on staffing costs. That cost for 2019 was £598k.

The party employs 17 full-time staff with MPs and MLAs employing 87 full-time staff.

Its biggest income was through grants from the Assembly and Westminster, the accounts reveal.

While it reports a £207k debt, £167k in the bank and £345k in assets.

The accounts for the previous year also show it reduced money spent on its ‘uniting Ireland department’. Almost £8,000 was spent in 2019, compared to £3,397 in 2020.

As a comparison, for the year, Labour spent £42m with the Conservatives spending £29m.

DUP accounts, which are not as detailed as its partner in government, show its biggest expenditure was also on staffing (£200,729).

The party has assets of £250k and £130k in assets. It has debts amounting to £48,500 and £71,500 in the bank.

In total, 30 parties in NI reported £2.2m of income and £2.5m of expenditure. This compares with accounts for 2019 in which 28 parties reported £4,275,093.34 of income and £3,312,540 of expenditure.

Sinn Fein accounts show a huge drop in donations. There was just over £2m in donations in 2019 with £195k offered in 2020.

The party was the recipient of what’s thought to be the biggest donation in NI political history when it received a near £3m windfall from English man William Hampton.

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: “All registered political parties must keep financial records and submit annual statements of accounts to us.

"Publishing this data helps voters see political parties’ income and what they’re spending. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in Northern Ireland, and in enhancing public confidence and trust in our democratic processes.”