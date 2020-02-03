Sinn Fein now Ireland's most popular political party five days out from the General Election - latest poll

Support for Sinn Fein is continuing to rise and they are now the most popular political party in the Republic, according to the latest opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald is also the country’s most popular leader five days out from the General Election.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has Sinn Fein up four points to 25% while Ms McDonald’s personal satisfaction rating is up seven points to 41%.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael is down three to 20% and Fianna Fail has dropped two points to 23%. Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin’s personal ratings are both at 30%.

The Green Party are unchanged at 8% and the Labour Party are down one to 4%.

Solidarity-People Before Profit is unchanged at 2%, the Social Democrats are also stagnant at 2%, Independents4Change are at 1%, as are the Independent Alliance and Aontu.

Satisfaction with the Government is down six points and now stands at just 20%.