Sinn Fein now most popular party in Republic of Ireland, according to polls

Recent survey indicated it was also most popular party in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald. Credit: PA

Ciara O'Loughlin

Sinn Fein is now the most popular party in the Irish Republic, according to two opinion polls that were published yesterday.

It comes after a recent LucidTalk survey indicated that the republican party is also the most popular in Northern Ireland.

In the latest Business Post/ Red C poll, which claims its margin of error is 3%, Sinn Fein is the first choice for 29% of those surveyed in the Republic.

It is the first time the party has topped a Red C poll since it began tracking for the newspaper in 2003.

It is just ahead of the second most popular party Fine Gael, who dropped two points to 28%.

Sinn Fein was also deemed the most popular party in the South in the latest Sunday Times/ Behaviour Attitudes poll, which says its margin of error is 3.3%.

It found that the party is more popular than the second most popular party, Fine Gael, by 10% points. 33% of those surveyed said they would vote for the party, which is up 3% since the last B&A poll eight weeks ago.

Fianna Fail is up 2% from the last poll and stands at 21%, while Fine Gael is down two at 23%. The Green Party and the Labour Party both hold 5%.

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein has consolidated its position on 25%, making it comfortably Northern Ireland’s largest party.

Last month’s LucidTalk poll also indicated the DUP is facing a major electoral meltdown as it plunges to just 13% support and is overtaken by both the Ulster Unionists and TUV. On 13%, the SDLP was up one point from a poll three months previously.