Sinn Fein now most popular party in Republic of Ireland, according to polls

Recent survey indicated it was also most popular party in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein is now the most popular party in the Irish Republic, according to two opinion polls that were published yesterday.

It comes after a recent LucidTalk survey indicated that the republican party is also the most popular in Northern Ireland.

In the latest Business Post/ Red C poll, which claims its margin of error is 3%, Sinn Fein is the first choice for 29% of those surveyed in the Republic.

It is the first time the party has topped a Red C poll since it began tracking for the newspaper in 2003.

It is just ahead of the second most popular party Fine Gael, who dropped two points to 28%.

Sinn Fein was also deemed the most popular party in the South in the latest Sunday Times/ Behaviour Attitudes poll, which says its margin of error is 3.3%.

It found that the party is more popular than the second most popular party, Fine Gael, by 10% points. 33% of those surveyed said they would vote for the party, which is up 3% since the last B&A poll eight weeks ago.

Fianna Fail is up 2% from the last poll and stands at 21%, while Fine Gael is down two at 23%. The Green Party and the Labour Party both hold 5%.

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein has consolidated its position on 25%, making it comfortably Northern Ireland’s largest party.

Last month’s LucidTalk poll also indicated the DUP is facing a major electoral meltdown as it plunges to just 13% support and is overtaken by both the Ulster Unionists and TUV. On 13%, the SDLP was up one point from a poll three months previously.