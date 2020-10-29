Sinn Fein outstrips all rivals with income of nearly £2.5m

Bequest: William E Hampton left bulk of his £2.6m estate to the republican party

Sinn Fein's total income in 2019 dwarfed all other parties here by almost £2m, it has been revealed.

The details were published yesterday by the Electoral Commission, outlining the financial accounts of the parties.

Sinn Fein's income during 2019 was £2,495,054, with the DUP coming second with £499,957.

Within the statement of account details, Sinn Fein received a donation of £2,058,301.

The huge sum came from the will of reclusive Englishman William E Hampton (82). It's the largest ever donation received by a party on the island of Ireland.

When he died in 2018 he left an estate of almost £2.6m.

Sinn Fein got the bulk of this, which included assets in Ireland, England, Singapore and New Zealand.

Earlier this month Sinn Fein was accused of "using partition to its own advantage" after it emerged that a £1.5m donation it received from Mr Hampton's will was registered by the party's branch on this side of the border despite the fact he had left the money "in trust for the political party in the Republic of Ireland known at this time as Sinn Fein".

In the Republic, the maximum donation that can be received is €2,500, but there is no such limit in the UK.