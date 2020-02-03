Sinn Fein poll rise unnerves rivals in Republic of Ireland

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are locked in an Irish general election battle to hold the centre ground in the Republic's politics as Sinn Fein's support grows.

Both parties have been caught off guard by the shock rise in support for Sinn Fein as the campaign enters its final week.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe insisted he was "not giving up or giving in on the centre" but said he would have to "fight" to ensure it holds.

"We have to continue to change the political centre to make sure it works for more people," he said.

Meanwhile, senior figures in Fine Gael are warning the party needs to significantly change its strategy to focus on Sinn Fein's policies rather than dismiss it as not being a normal party.

However, opinions are divided in the party as other senior ministers believe attacking Sinn Fein is driving voters towards Fianna Fail. "A number of people have told the Taoiseach every time you take on the Shinners it plays into [Micheal] Martin's hands," a senior Fine Gael source said.

Fianna Fail will tell voters supporting them is the only way to keep Sinn Fein out of power.

"We will tell voters that if they vote for Mary Lou they could be putting Marxists like Ruth Coppinger and Richard Boyd Barrett in government," a senior party source said.

Yesterday, at a campaign event, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said a Business Post/Red C opinion poll which had her party neck and neck with Fianna Fail showed the "energy and momentum for Sinn Fein and for change".

The poll puts Sinn Fein on 24%, up 3% on the previous week. It has Fianna Fail down two points to 24%, while Fine Gael is down two points to 21%.

"The best possible outcome from this election is a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael. The worst outcome for us is a government of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael working together," she said. Sinn Fein officially requested RTE to include Ms McDonald in the final live televised debate of the campaign which takes place tomorrow night.

RTE's election coverage steering committee will meet this morning to consider the request.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin yesterday said they had no objection to Ms McDonald being included in the debate.