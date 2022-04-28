Sinn Fein remain on course to land First Minister position in latest LucidTalk poll

DUP have failed to narrow the gap just before the election, shows new poll

The DUP is failing to significantly narrow the electoral gap with Sinn Fein with less than a week until the Assembly election.

A new poll shows Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party lagging six percentage points behind Michelle O’Neill’s.

Sinn Fein support remains unchanging on 26%. Although the DUP is up one percentage point to 20%, the party would have been expected to make greater inroads so close to polling day.

On 9%, support for the TUV remains solid, giving Jim Allister hope that he finally won’t be returning to Stormont on his own.

However, the TUV transfer pattern will give encouragement to Sir Jeffrey and could take his candidates across the line in marginal seats.

Some 74% of those who plan to vote for Mr Allister’s party will give a second or lower preference to the DUP, with 11% opting for the UUP.

The Ulster Unionists have seen a slight improvement, up one point to 14% and now jointly sharing the position of third largest party with Alliance.

LucidTalk’s poll shows Naomi Long’s party down two points over the last month. It appears to have lost some support to both the UUP and the Greens.

Clare Bailey’s party is up one point to 3%, and People Before Profit remain on 2%.

Nine percent of TUV supporters won’t transfer — the second highest of the eight Stormont parties.

Only Sinn Fein was higher — 17% of its voters won’t give another party a preference.

Some 84% of DUP voters say they will transfer to other unionist parties — 48% to the UUP and 36% to the TUV.

Just 2% will opt for Alliance, and 5% will refuse to transfer.

Although Doug Beattie won’t tell his party’s voters to whom to give second preferences, UUP voters are overwhelmingly transferring to other unionist candidates.

Some 52% say they will go to the DUP and 10% to the TUV. Just 13% will opt for Alliance and 10% for the SDLP.

Sinn Fein and SDLP voters say they will transfer to each other in almost equal measure.

Some 44% of Sinn Fein supporters will give a second or later preference to the SDLP. People Before Profit was their next favourite party (14%), followed by Alliance (11%) and the Greens (6%).

Some 46% of SDLP voters plan to transfer to Sinn Fein with 16% opting for Alliance, 9% for the Greens, and 6% for People Before Profit.

The transfer pattern of both Alliance and Green voters shows a bias towards nationalist parties.

More than half of Alliance supporters (52%) say they will give a second preference to nationalist parties with 23% going to unionist parties.

Some 33% plan to opt for the SDLP with 19% for Sinn Fein. Meanwhile 20% say they will go to the UUP with just 3% to the DUP. And 15% of Alliance voters will transfer to the Greens.

Among Green voters, the most popular party is Alliance with 27% promising to give Naomi Long’s party a second or later preference.

Nearly four in 10 Green voters will transfer to a nationalist party — 21% to Sinn Fein and 18% to the SDLP.

Just 13% say they will go unionist — 12% to the UUP and 1% to the DUP. Eight percent will opt for People Before Profit.

The transfer pattern of the socialist party’s voters is also strongly nationalist— 44% say they will go to Sinn Fein and 7% to the SDLP. Just 2% will give a second or later preference to the DUP and none to the UUP.

More than a quarter of People Before Profit supporters plan to transfer to the Greens and 7% to Alliance. Nearly one in 10 — the third largest — won’t give a second preference to any other candidate.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online from 11am on April 22 to 5pm on April 24, using the established LucidTalk Northern Ireland (NI) online opinion panel, comprising of 13,816 members, which is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland.

Some 3,699 full responses were received, and these were then authenticated, audited and weighted to a NI-representative data-set of 1,708 responses which was used for analysis in terms of the final results.

These final data results were then weighted by age, gender, socio-economic group, previous NI voting patterns, constituency, NI constitutional position, political-party support, and religious affiliation.

All results are accurate in terms of being Northern Ireland representative to within an error of plus or minus 2.3% at 95% confidence.

LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations. LucidTalk is the only NI (and Ireland) based polling and market research company which is a member of the British Polling Council.