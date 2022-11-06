Sinn Fein remains most popular party in Republic but support drops in latest poll

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O'Neill speak to the media at the RDS in Dublin. Picture by Damien Storan/PA

Sinn Fein remains the most popular party with voters in the Republic of Ireland but their support has dropped by three points, according to a new poll.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows the party retains a 13-point lead at 34% ahead of Fine Gael at 21% while Fianna Fail sits at 17%.

Despite the significant lead, it is the first noticeable fall back in the trending upwards support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party since the start of the year.

Support for Sinn Fein has been growing in recent years, with the party taking 22.3% of first preferences in the 2020 general election.

However, the findings of the survey show Ms McDonald still lags behind current Taoiseach Micheal Martin whose approval rating is 4.6 compared to her own 4.5 approval rating.

Leo Varadkar meanwhile sits on 4.0.

Meanwhile, only 24% believe a Sinn Fein-led government will be able to resolve the housing crisis in the Republic, while two out of three Sinn Fein voters believe they will be able to do so.

The results come following the party’s ard fheis in Dublin on Saturday.

Vice-president and Northern Ireland’s First Minister designate MIchelle O’Neill used the annual conference speech to attack the DUP, claiming party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson needs a "reality check" after he claimed that access to medicines has been "impaired" by the protocol.

In her address, Ms O'Neill told assembled party members that Sir Jeffrey is "incapable" of accepting that the protocol is working.

The DUP has prevented an assembly and executive from being formed in protest over the protocol, which places additional post-Brexit checks on some goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

"You see, it is an irrefutable fact that the protocol is working, and that Jeffrey Donaldson is incapable of accepting that is the case," Ms O'Neill said.

"Most working people, businesses and key sectors I meet want the British Government to urgently reach a negotiated settlement with the EU around the protocol.

"They want certainty and stability so they can invest for the future taking full advantage of our access to the EU single market and the benefits this brings to our economy.

She called for London and Brussels to "propel" the talks to resolve the outstanding issues around the protocol.

Read more Sinn Fein reiterates calls for joint authority if NI Assembly not restored

Elsewhere in the poll, with Mr Varadkar set to become Taoiseach next month, respondents were also asked who they would prefer out of him or Mr Martin to continue in office.

The results found Martin and Varadkar to be equally popular in the role of Taoiseach with both sitting on 39%.

The poll was carried out among 1,002 people.