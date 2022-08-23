Sinn Fein replace former Causeway Coast and Glens councillor convicted of sexual assault

Sinn Fein have co-opted Ciaran McQuillan into the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to replace former party councillor Cathal McLaughlin who was convicted of sexual assault.

Mr McQuillan – who is 20-years-old and is studying economics at Queen's University Belfast – has been selected for the Ballymoney DEA.

Following the party convention in Dunloy on Monday, Mr McQuillan said: “I am proud and honoured to have been selected by Sinn Fein for co-option to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

“I look forward to working alongside my party colleagues serving the people of this area and ensuring that my constituents have their voices heard within council."

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan added: “I have known Ciaran for a long time and he will be a great addition to the Sinn Fein team in North Antrim.

“I am confident that he will bring a great deal of enthusiasm and energy to his work representing his constituents on the council."

Last month, Cathal McLaughlin was expelled from the party after he was convicted of an offence which took place in Scotland on October 15, 2021.

McLaughlin assaulted a bar worker while out on a stag night in Edinburgh city centre.

He had denied the charge but the Cloughmills man was convicted at trial in Scotland under section three of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act (2009) on July 11.

Sinn Fein confirmed they wrote to McLaughlin last month informing him of the expulsion and terminated his membership “with immediate effect”.

At the time the party said their “thoughts are with the victim of this serious crime of sexual assault”.

McLaughlin previously served on the old Ballymoney Borough Council before being co-opted on to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2016 to replace Philip McGuigan, following his election to the Assembly.

Last month McLaughlin told the Belfast Telegraph he would be appealing the conviction and claimed he was “totally innocent of what I have been accused of”.