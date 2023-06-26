Sinn Féin responds to criticism after failure to sign joint statement of support for PSNI

Sinn Féin has responded after criticism that the party did not sign a joint statement opposing intimidation of prison officers and the PSNI.

The statement was released in response to a video of "individuals removing Prison Service recruitment advertisements and posting anti-PSNI posters.”

The statement was signed by the leaders of the other four main Stormont parties – Alliance’s Naomi Long, the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson, the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood and the UUP’s Doug Beattie.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph why Michelle O’Neill had not signed the letter, Sinn Féin said its “support for the Prison Service and the PSNI is consistent.

“There is no place for intimidation in our society and everyone, including all public servants, should be able to work free from intimidation,” they added.

A man removing the poster at a bus stop.

“Sinn Féin’s policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly was on the record this weekend of condemning threats to Alliance Councillor Michael Long and his party colleagues for speaking out against sectarian and Nazi symbols associated with a loyalist bonfire, the flying of flags to intimidate and mark out territory and the destruction of the prison service poster.”

During the weekend a video emerged on social media showing Northern Ireland Prison Service recruitment posters being removed from a bus stop in Londonderry by members of a republican group.

The video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put up.

The full statement in support of PSNI and prison workers signed by the leaders of the other parties said: “We offer our full support to all those working within these services, and to the recruitment process underway within the Prison Service.

“There can be no place for those who engage in threats or intimidation towards those who serve the community as Prison Officers or within the PSNI. Those engaging in such tactics do not speak for the people who we represent as political leaders.

“We encourage everyone in our society to consider the PSNI and the NI Prison Service as valuable career opportunities.”