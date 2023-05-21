Sinn Fein romp home in Belfast as smaller parties lose out

It stretched into a third day, with the 2023 Belfast City Council election finally concluding just before 12.15am on Sunday morning, with Sinn Fein growing its team at City Hall and the loss of some big scalps for the Greens, DUP, People Before Profit and the PUP.

Green Party NI leader Mal O’Hara lost his seat on Friday, with PUP leader Billy Hutchinson also failing to get re-elected. They were followed on Saturday with the DUP losing its council group leader George Dorrian.

People Before Profit’s well-known representative Fiona Ferguson also failed to make it over the line on Saturday, following on from her colleague Matt Collins losing his seat on Friday night. People Before Profit’s Michael Collins is now the party’s only representative at City Hall, after being the last one declared just past midnight.

Sinn Fein end up gaining four seats compared to 2019’s council poll, putting them top overall with 22, followed by the DUP with 14, down one seat from 2019.

Alliance took 11 seats, an increase of one seat from 2019, and the SDLP lost one seat, leaving the party with five Belfast councillors.

One independent councillor and one TUV councillor were elected.

The state of the parties in Belfast

With Anthony Flynn and Aine Groogan elected on Saturday, the Green Party now have three councillors in Belfast. Brian Smyth got over the line on Friday.

The UUP’s Sonia Copeland got over the line and party colleague, veteran councillor Jim Rodgers kept his seat, however his running mate Carole Howard lost out. This has left the UUP with two representatives at City Hall.

The SDLP lost its Oldpark seat after its candidate Charlotte Carson was excluded, with former SDLP councillor in the district electoral area (DEA) Paul McCusker being elected as an independent. Mr McCusker resigned from the SDLP prior to the election.

"It was a big decision to walk away from the SDLP, but it certainly has been a big response in terms of people coming out to support me,” Mr McCusker said.

"I am delighted and looking forward to getting stuck back in to help the people of North Belfast.

"The people in North Belfast have many challenges and I am going to continue to fight on behalf of the people who need my support.

"I’m really thankful to everyone who came out and showed their support."

First over the line on Saturday was the SDLP’s Gary McKeown in the Botanic DEA.

He said he was “delighted” with the result and thanked everyone who voted for him.

“It’s an honour to get those votes and be able to represent Botanic for another four years,” he said.

“I think Belfast has huge potential, but we don’t always do what we can to maximise that potential. For me it’s about making Belfast somewhere where people want to live and want to stay, because we do know that there’s been a bit of a brain drain.

“We’re focused on City Hall, and we have good support here. If you have good, hardworking candidates and if you go out and talk to people, you’ll get the votes.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stopped by City Hall to congratulate his team on their performance. He said he was pleased with the DUP’s Belfast vote, but, looking across Northern Ireland, said there were issues for unionism in general in how the bloc manages elections.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says his party’s vote has held up “extremely well” throughout Northern Ireland

“We will wait until all the results are finally declared - we are still doing well across a number of councils in Northern Ireland,” he said on Saturday afternoon.

“Of course Sinn Fein have also polled well - there is no getting away from that.

“The DUP vote has held up extremely well throughout Northern Ireland. We are winning seats in places we haven’t won seats before, and it’s a strong performance, in very difficult and challenging circumstances.”

Sir Jeffrey said unionism must take “long, hard look” at how it approaches elections, citing the “splintering” of the unionist vote and turnout in some unionist heartlands.

“These are issues that we do need to address and I am happy to sit down with my fellow unionists and examine these issues and look at how greater cooperation can beat a pathway towards more success for unionism in general,” he said.

One of the last seats was won by Sinn Fein’s Ryan Murphy in the Oldpark ward, where the party also gained a seat.

“It’s been an amazing day for Sinn Fein, not only in Belfast, but right across the board,” he said.

“We ran a positive campaign and people responded to it. Now we’ll be going back here to City Hall to hit the ground running and working to deliver first class services for everyone.”