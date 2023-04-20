Sinn Fein says it ‘supports the Palestinian people’ after DUP accuses party of ‘siding with dictators’

Sinn Féin has said it stands with the people of Palestine after Strangford MP Jim Shannon suggested recent events in the Middle East put a “fresh focus” on the republican party’s foreign policy stance.

According to reports, China is ready to facilitate peace talks amid rising tensions and violence between Israel and Palestine.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) website states that in “the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), as elsewhere around the world, we coordinate emergency response to save lives and protect people in humanitarian crises”.

It adds: “We advocate for effective and principled humanitarian action by all, for all.”

OCHA has collated data showing that 6,269 Palestinians were killed and 146,618 were injured from 2008 to March 27, 2023, in the conflict.

Over the same period there have been 293 Israeli fatalities and 6,148 injuries, according to OCHA research.

In recent weeks there has been further bloodshed on both sides.

Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, were killed when their car was shot at by a suspected Palestinian gunman.

Their mother, Lucy, 45, who was in the car with them, sustained critical injuries and was left in a coma. She died in hospital three days later.

Speaking after a statement to the House of Commons by Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell, the DUP MP Mr Shannon said: “The horrific murder of Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee have brought renewed focus here in the UK on the impact of terrorism in the Middle East.

“It is right that we stand with Israel in the face of such attacks. That is a stance shared not just by the UK Government, but by the United States.

“Unfortunately here in Northern Ireland there are those whose solution to the problems in the region is to support Hamas and advocate a boycott of Israeli goods.

“This is a core plank of Sinn Fein’s foreign policy stance yet strangely it isn’t something they tend to emphasise when touring the United States or the European Union. Unfortunately, it is also something which has escaped any real scrutiny here at home also.

“Whether it is support for Hamas, or pro-Putin propaganda, it is telling that when faced with a choice, Sinn Fein all too often are found siding with dictators. Sinn Fein’s elevated political position must come with elevated political scrutiny, including beyond just domestic issues.

“Standing with terrorists and calling for the boycott of Israeli goods is abhorrent, and I am glad there was a clear response from the minister today to this. Hopefully this will be followed by greater scrutiny of Sinn Fein’s foreign policy position.”

In response, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said the party “supports the Palestinian people’s right to peace, justice and freedom and to live with dignity in their homeland”.

The spokesperson added: “The barbaric treatment inflicted on people in the West Bank and Gaza by the Israeli occupation is inhumane and shows flagrant disregard for international law and basic human rights.

“Dialogue is central to achieving a genuine peace process in the Middle East and the international community has a role in applying pressure to begin proper negotiations to end the conflict there.”