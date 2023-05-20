Sinn Fein set to strengthen position in Belfast City Hall while it’s a ‘bittersweet’ day for Green Party

Sinn Fein's Bronach Anglin and Conor Maskey have been elected to Castle Ward in Belfast — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Sinn Fein appear on course to strengthen their position as the largest party at Belfast City Hall with half of the council’s 10 district electoral areas called.

Turnout in most areas was up slightly compared to the 2019 council election, except for in the Court district electoral area (DEA).

By Friday night when all counts in the five DEAs were completed, Sinn Fein were leading with nine, followed by the DUP on eight, Alliance on five and the SDLP on four. The TUV secured one seat, as did the Greens.

First over the line in Belfast was Sinn Fein’s Geraldine McAteer, who was re-elected at the first stage with 2,037 preference votes.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms McAteer said she was thrilled with the result.

“It feels fantastic, I’m delighted, delighted for Sinn Fein and our team in Balmoral. I’m thrilled to be able to continue to represent all the people of Balmoral,” she said.

As the results started to roll in, it was clear Sinn Fein had a strong election in Belfast. In one DEA alone, Black Mountain, the party secured 72% of all first preference votes cast and returned three candidates at the first stage of voting.

Sinn Fein also picked up a seat in the Castle DEA with the election of Bronach Anglin, while Green Party leader Mal O’Hara lost his seat, after being eliminated when the SDLP’s Carl Whyte was deemed elected in later stages without reaching the quota.

Mr O’Hara’s party colleague Brian Smyth kept his seat in Lisnasharragh, after being elected at stage six of the count without reaching the quota, alongside the SDLP’s Seamas de Faoite.

Mr Smyth said his electoral victory was “bittersweet”.

“I’m delighted for myself, but this is a very bittersweet moment because Mal has lost his seat. He put in so much work leading the party and restructuring the Greens,” he said.

“I’m gutted for him, he’s my boss but most of all he’s my mate. But we’ve still got tomorrow to go and we’ll dust ourselves off. There’s no doubt that today has been tough for the smaller parties.”

The SDLP managed to gain a seat in Black Mountain with Paul Doherty getting over the line.

Alliance gained a seat in the Balmoral DEA with Tara Brooks elected at the expense of the DUP’s Gareth Spratt.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she was pleased that her party polled strongly in Belfast, and in Northern Ireland as a whole, but there was still a “long way to go”.

“It’s also been a good day for Sinn Fein, not so much the other parties, but I am very happy with Alliance’s performance,” she said.

“From our perspective local councils really matter, they influence your quality of life - your local parks, street cleansing, lifting your bins, all the things that go together to make a nice environment for you and your family to live in.”