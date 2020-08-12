Sinn Fein silent over senators expenses during lockdown

Leinster House, Dublin, the seat of the Oireachtas, the parliament of Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein has remained tight lipped after it emerged that senators in the Republic of Ireland were paid travel expenses during lockdown.

The Irish Independent has reported that senators were awarded attendance and subsistence payments for April and May despite the Republic of Ireland being on lockdown and no sittings of the Seanad being held.

Sinn Fein has two senators based in Northern Ireland, former Lord Mayor of Belfast Niall O Donnghaile and former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion.

The party were contacted by the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday but have yet to respond to a query regarding if their senators were paid or were planning to return their expenses.

Sinn Fein has a total of five senators in the Seanad.

Mr O'Donnghaile has been a senator since 2016, while Mrs McCallion was elected in April of this year.

Following the Seanad elections new senators sat for the first time on June 29.

Senators share €120,000 between them each month, or an average of more than €4,000 apiece. The Parliamentary Standard Allowance is on top of an annual salary of €68,111.

One current senator – Ivana Bacik of the Labour Party – has refused to take up her expenses. She is shown as receiving nil in both April and May.

The Oireachtas told the Irish Independent it was unable to identify senators who may have gifted back travel expenses, as it was "personal information".

Senators are paid the Parliamentary Standard Allowance (PSA) to defray constituency costs, expected mileage, vehicle wear and tear, subsistence and hotel bills - because the system operates automatically.

They are allocated to different bands based on their geographical distance from Dublin and monthly instalments are paid that should be reconciled at the end of the year.

The Senate is due to return on September 16, a day after the Dail resumes.