Sinn Fein slammed for election launch at Belfast’s Europa Hotel which was repeatedly bombed by IRA

Victims campaigner questions the choice of venue as Michelle O’Neill outlines her party’s stance

The aftermath of an IRA attack in May 1993

A victims’ campaigner has questioned the use of the Europa Hotel as the setting for Sinn Fein’s election launch, saying it’s a venue the Provisional IRA “systematically bombed”.

On Tuesday, Michelle O’Neill gave a speech at the Great Victoria Street hotel, which was bombed 33 times during the Troubles.

She outlined Sinn Fein’s priorities ahead of the upcoming election including the cost of living crisis and “fiercely defending” the Good Friday Agreement.

“The facts are that the balance of power at Stormont has shifted irreversibly and political unionism must come to terms with the fact the world is moving on fast,” Ms O’Neill said.

“So, while the DUP and the TUV are trying to take us backwards, our message is clear, we are only moving forward.”

Commenting on the choice of venue, Kenny Donaldson, spokesman for Innocent Victims United said: "Sinn Fein clearly don't do irony, to bleat on about upholding democracy at the very venue which the Provisional IRA systematically attacked again and again, making it the most bombed hotel in Europe is brazen to say the least.

"However, due to the intensity of the Provisional IRA's bombing campaign — and that of other terrorists, few hotel venues across Northern Ireland have come away unscathed by the Troubles.”

TUV South Belfast candidate Andrew Girvin said Sinn Fein’s campaign launch at the Europa was a “grotesque spectacle” given the setting.

“Here we had the political wing of the terrorist organisation which repeatedly bombed the hotel in which they met daring to pontificate about democracy and respecting the will of the people.

“There is nothing undemocratic about refusing to operate the Belfast Agreement structures which could foist a Sinn Fein First Minister upon Northern Ireland.

“The choice of venue for this republican jamboree underscores the fact that no unionist should ever agree to take up the position of deputy to a Sinn Fein First Minister.

“Yet just weeks out from the election both the DUP and UUP are dodging this vital question.

"Will they act as bridesmaid to Michelle O'Neill? Why is there reluctance to be open and honest with the public on this point?”

The DUP's Gordon Lyons said Sinn Fein's election launch demonstrates their priority lies on holding a border poll rather than on helping families or rebuilding Northern Ireland’s economy.

The party's director of elections said: "Sinn Fein's rally was a show of strength for a border poll.

“Whilst the DUP has a five-point plan to build a better future for Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein wants to win the election to implement their plan for a border poll.

“There is a clear choice on offer to people whether they want a future focused on fixing our health system, tackling the cost of living crisis and replacing the protocol, or one fixated on a divisive border poll.

“When Michelle O'Neill talks about making history, we know it isn't record levels of investment into our hospitals she is referring to. Now is not the time for division and uncertainty.

"That is why this election is so important."

Sinn Fein has been contacted for comment.

Speaking at an election launch, Ms O’Neill said that Sinn Fein will defend but not renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement.

The former Deputy First Minister said those who "hanker for the past need to realise that there is no going back, only forward".

Sinn Fein's Stormont leader also described the DUP's collapse of the Executive as "political vandalism", although her own party also brought Stormont down in the same Assembly mandate.

She said: "When the Assembly, Executive and North South Ministerial Council were restored in January 2020 it was with a shared commitment to deliver the public services, societal reforms and future that our people need and deserve.

"It was ambitious to form a five-party coalition Executive, but it was achieved, getting us back to genuine power-sharing, and thankfully so, because while everyone knew there would be challenges ahead, no one could have predicted that in only a matter of weeks that our Executive would be dealing with a global pandemic that would have such devastating impacts on every part of society, community and people's lives and livelihoods.

"It is to the credit of all ministers from across the five parties that they responded and have worked with a unity of purpose, and unity of leadership for the past two years.

"This is what the public want to see more of — co-operation and delivery."

Ms O'Neill added: "Sinn Fein will be defending, not renegotiating the Good Friday Agreement now, or in the time ahead."

Ms O'Neill said the May 5 election was the "most important in a generation".