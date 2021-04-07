Sinn Fein to support independent unionist Ian Marshall in Irish Senate by-election

Sinn Fein has confirmed it will support the independent unionist Ian Marshall in the forthcoming Irish Seanad by-elections.

Ian Marshall – a former president of the Ulster Farmer’s Union – was previously elected to the Irish Senate in 2018, before losing his seat in the 2020 election. He has been nominated as the preferred candidate for a seat on the Agricultural panel.

The Armagh man was the first unionist elected to the republic's upper chamber in 2018 after he was nominated by then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The upcoming by-election for the two vacant seats in the Seanad is due to be held on April 21, with the candidates decided by TDs and Senators in the Irish Dail during a secret ballot.

Sinn Fein said it was important that unionist voices were included in the Senate. Another former Senator, businessman Billy Lawless, will also get Sinn Fein's backing.

In a statement Sinn Fein said: “It is important that the north has voices in the Oireachtas and that unionist perspectives are included in that; which is why we will be supporting Ian Marshall.”

The vacancies arose following the resignations of Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion and Fine Gael's Michael D'Arcy last year.