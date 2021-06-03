Sinn Fein tops political donations table – receiving £800k from mysterious donor William Hampton

Over the first quarter of 2021, Sinn Fein reported a total of £880,295 in donations

Sinn Fein by far received the most in donations of any political party in Northern Ireland in the first quarter of this year - including £800,000 from mysterious donor William Hampton.

Figures from the Electoral Commission show that six of the main political parties here accepted a total of £1.07m in donations and public funds over this period.

This is more than double the £429,766 accepted over the same period last year.

There is no limit on the size of donations a party here can accept, however donations over £7,500 - or smaller donations from the same donor that add together to exceed that threshold - must be reported.

Over the first quarter of 2021, Sinn Fein reported a total of £880,295 in donations, comprised of £800,000 from the estate of the deceased Mr Hampton and £80,295 in public funds.

Mr Hampton died in 2018 in Wales, leaving the party more than £2m, with the first tranche of the money – £1.5m -announced in September 2019.

From January to March this year, the DUP received the second highest amount in donations at £78,115. This was made up of entirely of public funds.

Also solely receiving public funds was the SDLP, reporting £47,958 from January to March. As was the Ulster Unionist Party, receiving £22,894 in public funds, and the Green Party, receiving £12,173.

The Alliance Party reported receiving a £29,564 in donations - £17,064 in public funds and £12,500 in external donations.

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said: "We publish this data to give voters important information on how parties in Northern Ireland are being funded, in order to enhance public confidence and trust in our democratic processes."

Legislation introduced in 2018 allows for the Electoral Commission to publish information about donations reported by Northern Ireland political parties from July, 2017 onwards. The commission has on several occasions urged the Government to bring forward legislation to allow it to publish information on donations from July, 2014 onwards.

Back in 2019, concerns were raised the huge donation from Mr Hampton to Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland.

Strict laws on political funding in the Republic prohibit parties from receiving a donation of more than €2,500 and this led to fears from some parties that the money could be used to fund activities in the south of the border.