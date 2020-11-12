Sinn Fein under pressure to return huge donation after Irish Seanad vote

The upper house of the Irish parliament has voted in favour of a motion asking Sinn Fein to return a €4m (£3.5m) donation from a reclusive millionaire.

Government senators along with the Labour Party and independents spent two hours criticising Sinn Fein and raising questions about the party's financial arrangements on both sides of the border.

After the debate, the motion asking Sinn Fein to return the funding to the estate of deceased English millionaire William Hampton was passed by 31 votes to four.

The motion also asked that the party lay a statement before the Seanad no later than December 31, outlining how it will ensure that no resources funded by its operations in Northern Ireland are used in the south.

Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward, who tabled the motion, said there was now "consensus that the acceptance of this donation by Sinn Fein is deeply problematic and at variance with the spirit of Irish electoral law".

"The maximum donation allowable under Irish electoral law is €2,500 (£2,200), yet this donation was received through the party's Northern Ireland operation," Mr Ward added.

He said Mr Hampton's will specifically stated the donation was for "the political party in the Republic of Ireland known at this time as Sinn Fein".

However, the donation was registered here in Northern Ireland, which has less stringent funding rules than the Republic.

"Sinn Fein has exploited the Northern Irish loophole to claim that this gift is not subject to the strict laws regarding donations which apply to all political parties operating in this state, laws which were brought in by Fine Gael to radically reform the previous donations culture," Mr Ward said.

"Fine Gael believes Mary Lou McDonald, as the leader of Sinn Fein, should not accept a penny more of this donation than the legal limit of €2,500.

"That would mean returning over €3,998,500 to the estate of Mr William Hampton."

Fine Gael senator Emer Currie described Sinn Fein as the "party of big money" and said that its members became "partitionist" when confronted with the issue of political funding.

Ms Currie also accused Sinn Fein of "flaunting rules" and taking advantage of more lenient controls on donations in Northern Ireland.

In response, Sinn Fein Senator Niall O Donnghaile said his party was required to register in the north and south because it was an all-island organisation.

Mr O Donnghaile said the donation that Sinn Fein received from Mr Hampton had been known about for more than a year and that the party had adhered to all legislation regarding political funding since becoming aware of the will.

The ex-Belfast Lord Mayor also highlighted that Mr Ward was criticised by the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) for claiming €10,000 (£8,900) for third-level education while on Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

At the time, Sipo wrote to the then local government minister Phil Hogan to say councillors should not claim college fees.

Mr Ward, however, insisted that he acted correctly in claiming for the expenses.

Fine Gael senators are also seeking to update the electoral laws to ensure parties registered in the Republic and any other country will have to adhere to rules on political funding in the south, meaning donations would be limited to €2,500.