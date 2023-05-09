Sinn Fein unveils border poll pledge at local election manifesto launch

The president of Sinn Féin has described the upcoming council elections as an opportunity “to endorse positive leadership” as the party promises to secure a date for a border poll.

The party launched its manifesto in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry on Tuesday which includes a pledge to set a date for a referendum on unity.

Other key promises include promoting power-sharing and partnership in local government, supporting small local businesses, strengthening workers' rights to protect against low pay and improving active travel infrastructure including across the border.

Mary Lou McDonald said it marks “a time for hope, for positivity and for optimism”.

"Real change is happening before our eyes,” she said.

"A generation moving forward to build a new and better future for all. A new Ireland, a United Ireland delivering for every person, for every family, for every community.”

Read more Suzanne Breen casts her verdict on this year’s Party Election Broadcasts

Ms McDonald said people want to see politics that works by providing the best health service, childcare, education and strong local services.

"They want economic opportunities realised so that our young people can have a good future,” she added.

“They want the Executive working, they want government for all and they want Michelle O’ Neill to lead the Executive as First Minister working for all, delivering for all,” she continued.

“We are now twelve months on from the Assembly election with the DUP continuing to block a new Executive being formed while Tory austerity is devastating public services and progress is stalled.

“This puts an even greater importance on the council election on 18th May."

Ms McDonald said Sinn Fein’s goal of becoming the largest party in local government for the first time is not about seats in councils but about “what you do when you have that strength”.

“It’s time to work together. It is time to build a better future for all,” she continued.

The leader called on the Irish and UK governments to work to "navigate and manage" a border poll which requires "clarity" around a potential date.

"We shouldn't be waiting for a date, we should be having those conversations now," she said.

Meanwhile vice president and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said the council election is an opportunity for voters to send a message against the DUP's Stormont boycott.

Sinn Fein is running 162 candidates which marks the highest number in a local election.

In 2019 the party won 105 seats making it the second largest party in local government.

Last year it became the biggest political party at Stormont, however it has been unable to govern because the DUP has refused to re-enter a power-sharing executive in protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangements in NI.