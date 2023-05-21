Sinn Féin victory should be a lesson for the DUP, says former NI Secretary

Sinn Féin’s victory in the local elections should be a lesson to the DUP, according to former Northern Ireland Secretary Shaun Woodward.

He told GB News: “What's surprising about the results from yesterday is the size of Sinn Féin's victory. I think we were all expecting probably they would edge ahead, but they actually increased their numbers.

“So, significantly, the DUP roughly stood still. And there's a lesson there for everybody, which is Northern Ireland is moving ahead.”

Mr Woodward said he believed Northern Irish voters were responding to Sinn Féin’s messaging around the cost-of-living crisis.

“And I think one of the things you have to look at is actually the messaging in this campaign,” he said.

"Sinn Féin were talking once again about the cost of living, and the kind of issues that affect people. And the DUP were talking about the protocols and the Windsor framework and issues which most people aren’t talking about at home.”

In a discussion with Camilla Tominey, he continued: “My advice to the the DUP and Jeffrey Donaldson is you need to get back on with politics in Northern Ireland. You need to get the assembly up and running.

“And you need to show people that unionism isn't about a talking shop, that it's about doing and you need to get out there and do, because Sinn Féin are doing and right now the DUP looked somewhat disengaged.”

Asked about the electoral prospects of the Labour Party, he said: “My hunch is that Keir is actually taking the party on a course to actually get a majority, but I also know because I know him quite well. He takes nothing for granted.

“He's not going to stop working to win people's confidence when he wins the election, he's going to work very hard as the Prime Minister of this country.”