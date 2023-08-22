Sinn Fein welcomes support for united Ireland from Australia’s Labor Party

Sinn Fein has reiterated its call for border poll plans to be put in place as the party welcomed support for a united Ireland from Australia’s ruling Labor Party.

The country’s biggest political party passed a motion endorsing reunification at its conference over the weekend.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Matt Carthy TD, described the “resounding” vote as a “positive step” forward.

"The ALP's friendship with and solidarity towards the people of Ireland, reflects the deep bonds between our two nations,” he said.

"Pearse Doherty and I saw evidence of this strengthening relationship during our recent visit to Australia.

“The passing of this motion is a very positive step and reflects the growing interest both nationally and internationally in the benefits that Irish unity will bring to people across the island.

"Just as international support was crucial in delivering the peace process so too will it be crucial in making Irish Unity a success for everyone on this island.”

The Australian Labor party has had a majority Government since May 2022 following a decisive win in the country’s federal election.

Its leader, Anthony Albanese, is the son of an Italian father and an Irish/Australian mother.

He was elected prime minister in May 2022.

Mr Carthy said: “It is undeniable that there is a growing, vibrant and positive conversation around the need for constitutional change to unlock the potential of communities across Ireland.

Read more Majority of middle ground say NI should remain as an integral part of the UK – poll

“The onus is on the Irish Government to begin planning for this constitutional change.

"The time to engage in clear-eyed discussion about a referendum is now.

"Failure to plan or engage in these discussions helps no-one.

"The Irish Government must act now.”

Earlier this year, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that a border poll would “probably be defeated” and warned that holding a vote now would present a problem for those in favour of unification.

Mr Varadkar prefaced his remarks by insisting that his desire to see a United Ireland “should not be seen as radical” because the Irish Constitution also contains an aspiration for unity.

Meanwhile during an address to the National Press Club in Washington DC, the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused Sinn Fein of “drumming up hundreds of thousands of dollars” for newspaper adverts in the US — a move he referred to as “divisive”.

Sir Jeffrey accused the party of engaging in a “ourselves alone” agenda.

With Sinn Fein now the biggest party in both the Assembly and councils in Northern Ireland, the party’s position has never been stronger, but Sinn Fein president Ms McDonald has previously said the groundwork must be done first to ensure conditions are right for a unity poll.

She has warned it would be foolish to call for a referendum on Irish unity too soon.

However, Ms McDonald urged Mr Varadkar to start making plans for the medium and long term future of people across the whole of Ireland.

“The reality of this is this has to work for everybody, this is about a win for everybody on this island,” she said back in May.

“We will not go to the polls on a referendum in the absence of engagement, preparation and planning.”