Sinn Fein's Arder Carson criticises council over member pay rise

A Belfast City councillor has described a council decision to increase pay for elected members as a “slap in the face of families and workers”.

Sinn Fein representative Arder Carson said the pay rise “would be entirely the wrong message to send out, and would fly in the face of all that we have done in relation to our community response initiatives and our business support”.

At the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources committee, councillors were asked to agree an increase in the basic allowance from £15,071 per annum to £15,486 with effect from April 1.

Councillors were also asked to agree to increase the total maximum special responsibility allowance from the current £108,000 per annum to £117,774 and approve an increase to the maximum rate of dependants’ carers’ allowance.

City Solicitor John Walsh told the committee provision was made for the increase in terms of budgets and there was “no requirements to find money elsewhere”.

Mr Carson said: “Councillors within the DUP, Alliance Party and Green Party have voted to give themselves a hefty salary increase of 2.75% in Belfast City Council.

“This pay increase is at the height of a pandemic, and when many families and workers in our local communities are struggling financially is a slap in the face to their hardship.

“Sinn Fein voted against this proposal and will continue to oppose the pay increase, our priority is delivering for families, workers and communities not backslapping pay increases.”

Sinn Fein proposed the committee should reject the rise in basic allowance and special responsibility allowance, and support only the rise in dependants’ carers’ allowance. They were only supported by the SDLP, and the proposal fell with only nine votes against eleven.

Green councillor Aine Groogan said: “It makes me uncomfortable that we decide this ourselves. I think there should be an independent body that does set a fair wage for councillors. The optics of it of course isn’t good.”

She added: “If you were to work out our allowance on the hours some of us do, you would struggle to hit minimum wage. I am very conscious that some members of this council have also been very deeply affected by the pandemic. I know members whose partners have lost their jobs as a result of this, or have reduced hours, and have increased stress and responsibility on them as well.

“So we are not in isolation from the general public here. We have to be mindful that councils are, to be blunt, known as a retirement home for a lot of old white male councillors. And there is the old adage of paying peanuts and getting monkeys.”

She said it “wasn’t easy to attract” people to the council and it involved “an awful lot of responsibility and time.” She said it was “a very minor increase” and warned against “populist” criticisms.