Sinn Féin’s commemoration attendance is ‘scandalous’ says UUP leader Doug Beattie

Mr Beattie was responding to comments made by Conor Murphy after a meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin

Andrew Muir and Nuala McAllister of the Alliance party arriving at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast for a meeting with Tanaiste Micheal Martin. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Caoimhe Archibald and Conor Murphy of Sinn Féin speaking outside the Grand Central Hotel on Wednesday morning. Pic: David Young/PA Wire

Running a commemoration “like a family fun day for south Armagh volunteers who murdered people” is “scandalous”, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said.

Mr Beattie was speaking after a meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin in Belfast on Tuesday morning. He said commemoration should not be “hurtful” for victims of violence.

"Everybody absolutely has a right to remember their dead, but they must do it in a respectful way. That respectful way should not be hurtful for those who have given the most, that is the victims who lost loved ones during the Troubles,” he said.

"And this commemoration, which is being run like a family fun day for south Armagh volunteers who murdered people purely because of their religion and for other reasons, I think it is scandalous.

"And there's absolutely no way that Michelle O'Neill can say that this is down to people's different perspectives of the troubled past.

"To go out and murder 10 men at Kingsmill because they were Protestant is not about people's perceptions of the past. It was sectarian murder and we need to remember that."

Earlier, Mr Murphy said the controversy over a commemoration event in Co Armagh should not be allowed to distract from “the fact that public services are crashing around our ears”.

Party vice president Michelle O’Neill on Monday confirmed that party MP John Finucane will be at the South Armagh Volunteers commemoration this weekend. Victims’ representatives had previously called on him not to attend the event to remember IRA members.

Mr Murphy said the furore over the event was a DUP attempt at “distraction politics”.

"Every single party has attended commemorative events, be that British Army ones, be that in Dublin at the 1916 rising, all parties have been involved with commemorative events over the last 30 years,” he said.

“Everybody has the right and that recognises the fact that everybody has the right to commemorate their dead in a dignified way, and we support everyone's right to commemorate their dead in a dignified way.

"We couldn't as much as get a local photographer to come along to take pictures at it but the DUP have made of an issue out of it, and then now apparently it's an issue for the media as well.

"The real issue here is the fact that public services are crashing around our ears, that the DUP are refusing to go back into the executive to try and help the rest of us fix the very real problems that people face in everyday lives.”

Mr Murphy said the UK and Irish governments needed to get together to get Stormont up and running.

"No one has any idea on if or when the DUP are going to come back into an executive and allow us collectively to begin to tackle the major issues of damage that has been done to our public services on a daily basis," he said.

"So, we're encouraging both the Tanaiste, and indeed the Secretary of State (Chris Heaton Harris) when we met him, that both governments need to be acting together as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement.

"They're not spectators in all of this, they're not political commentators in all of this, they are co-guarantors and they cannot allow this drift to continue.”

Meanwhile, the Alliance Party delegation of North Down MLA Andrew Muir and North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister were the first to meet with Irish Tánaiste Micheál Martin at the Grand Central Hotel on Wednesday morning.

Mr Muir said “time was running out” on a return to government.

"The forecast ahead is quite serious, so time is not on our side here for the restoration of devolution," he said.

"Time is running out for that. We have a developing situation in relation to public services in terms of a £1 billion overspend.

"We made it very clear that there's a need for the DUP to get back into government, but also for reform of the institutions, so we can stop this constant cycle of crisis and collapse."

Senior civil servants are currently running public services in the region in the ongoing absence of devolution. They have estimated that Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year.

Mr Muir called on the DUP to “be honest” about their plans for returning to the Executive.

"Some people are talking about we could be back in September. Do you know what the reality is? I don't know. Because the DUP won't tell us, they don't tell us what we're waiting for," he said.

"They need to be honest with the public. What are they asking for? What do they want? Do they want more people to face the situation that is unfolding here? What exactly are we waiting for?

"Because using people as leverage in Northern Ireland is disgraceful. And the impact of that is getting worse and worse and worse."

Irish deputy prime minister Micheál Martin is holding meetings with Stormont’s main parties during a visit to Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr Martin is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since the outcome of the local government elections last month, which returned Sinn Féin as the largest party in local government.

The party won 144 seats at the polls, an increase of 39 on its result in 2019.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin arriving in Belfast. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The result meant the party now hold the position of being the largest party in both local government and the NI Assembly for the first time.

Power-sharing is currently suspended in Northern Ireland following the collapse of the NI Executive last year as part of the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit agreements with the European Union.

The five main parties met the head of the civil service last month to discuss gaps in funding and governance in Northern Ireland. They said an extra £1bn of extra money would be required to cope with budget pressures in any future executive.

Mr Martin said the discussion of additional funding was “significant”.

Sinn Féin is likely to be represented at the talks by Conor Murphy, with northern leader Michelle O’Neill in the US.

Ms O’Neill travelled to Washington on Monday to meet senior officials and members of Congress over the situation in Northern Ireland in the wake of the local government election results.