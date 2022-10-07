Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey asks for benefits uplift in joint letter with Scottish and Welsh ministers

The Northern Ireland Communities Minister has issued a joint letter to the UK Work and Pensions Secretary alongside the other devolved ministers asking for action on the cost-of-living crisis.

Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey signed the joint statement alongside Scottish Minister Ben Macpherson and Welsh Minister Jane Hutt.

The devolved politicians called for an emergency £25 uplift to Universal Credit and other benefits, the removal of the benefit cap and additional funding for social security.

The UK government recently announced cost-of-living payments to qualifying households that receive tax credits from HMRC, or other eligible benefits.

Those people are expected to get a payment of £650 made in two instalments.

Speaking about the letter, Ms Hargey said she was “deeply concerned” about the impact the cost-of-living crisis would have.

“This unprecedented crisis requires swift and targeted action to support the most vulnerable and to ensure that no one in our communities is faced with a choice between heating and eating this winter,” she said.

“The £20 uplift in Universal Credit, which was implemented during the pandemic, provided a much-needed financial safety net and its withdrawal in October 2021 was strongly opposed by myself and my Scottish and Welsh colleagues at the time.

“Amongst the measures we are calling for is its reinstatement and extension to all legacy benefits with an increase to £25 to reflect the realities of the grave situation people are now facing.

“The benefit cap and the two-child policy are severely affecting families and increasing child poverty and should be abolished.

“Our determination and ability to help people is reflected in the success of the benefit take-up campaigns. We are urging the British government to follow our example in that respect and to implement the additional changes we have called for.”